I spend all my money at Anthropologie — 12 sale items I want to buy immediately

More than 2,800 items are on sale at Anthropologie, including brand name clothing, wedding apparel and accessories.

As a shopping editor and clothing addict, I flock to an Anthropologie sale like a fish to water. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing, especially when they have a sale on.

Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can save big on more than 2,800 sale items, including brand name clothing, wedding apparel and accessories.

To get in on the action, you'll want to hurry as sizes sell out notoriously fast during Anthropologie sales. To shop my 12 top picks, scroll below.

Moon River Off-The-Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

For summer brides or garden party-goers, this off-the-shoulder dress is "absolutely beautiful," according to Anthropologie shoppers.

$100 $148 at Anthropologie

Athalia Mug (photo via Anthropologie)

Your morning cup of coffee will taste so much better in this mug — guaranteed!

$10 $14 at Anthropologie

Love The Label Printed Low-Rise Flare Pants (photo via Anthropologie)

How fun are these? These cotton low-rise flare pants are a thing of dreams.

$200 $355 at Anthropologie

By Anthropologie Sleeveless V-Neck A-Line Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Dubbed an "easy breezy" summer dress by reviewers, this By Anthropologie midi is the "perfect neutral shade" that "[won't] wash you out."

$100 $180 at Anthropologie

Velvet by Graham & Spencer Slim Satin Skirt (photo via Anthropologie)

This pretty satin skirt is available in four colours: Raspberry, turquoise, moss green, and black.

$100 $178 at Anthropologie

Yoko Textured Pot (photo via Anthropologie)

These stunning hand-painted cement plant pots instantly elevate any space. It's the "perfect pot," according to one shopper. "Love the texture."

From $40 $158 at Anthropologie

The Lorelei Ruched-Bodice Midi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Introducing your new wear-anywhere dress. Anthropologie reviewers say it's "perfect for weddings."

$120 $228 at Anthropologie

Jeffrey Campbell Crystalize Sandals (photo via Anthropologie)

This is a "wow" sandal, writes one reviewer. "The quality and fit were nothing less than spectacular. A win-win for me."

$110 $175 at Anthropologie

Agata Large Pitcher (photo via Anthropologie)

Used as a pitcher or a vase, this pretty painted pitcher makes for the perfect centrepiece.

$50 $88 at Anthropologie

Maeve High-Low Pleated-Trim Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

Add a splash of colour into your summer wardrobe with this cheerful high-low midi dress.

$100 $200 at Anthropologie

Kahindo Strapless Ruffled Maxi Dress (photo via Anthropologie)

A stunning pick for summer wedding season, shoppers say this maxi dress is "stunning" but "runs small."

$250 $498 at Anthropologie

The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket (photo via Anthropologie)

This cute hypoallergenic throw blanket is crafted from 100 per cent lambswool and available in three patterns.

$160 $258 at Anthropologie

