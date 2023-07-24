I spend all my money at Anthropologie — 12 sale items I want to buy immediately
More than 2,800 items are on sale at Anthropologie, including brand name clothing, wedding apparel and accessories.
As a shopping editor and clothing addict, I flock to an Anthropologie sale like a fish to water. The retailer is easily one of my favourite spots for new clothing, especially when they have a sale on.
Right now, Anthropologie shoppers can save big on more than 2,800 sale items, including brand name clothing, wedding apparel and accessories.
To get in on the action, you'll want to hurry as sizes sell out notoriously fast during Anthropologie sales. To shop my 12 top picks, scroll below.
Moon River Off-The-Shoulder Cutout Maxi Dress
For summer brides or garden party-goers, this off-the-shoulder dress is "absolutely beautiful," according to Anthropologie shoppers.
Athalia Mug
Your morning cup of coffee will taste so much better in this mug — guaranteed!
Love The Label Printed Low-Rise Flare Pants
How fun are these? These cotton low-rise flare pants are a thing of dreams.
By Anthropologie Sleeveless V-Neck A-Line Dress
Dubbed an "easy breezy" summer dress by reviewers, this By Anthropologie midi is the "perfect neutral shade" that "[won't] wash you out."
Velvet by Graham & Spencer Slim Satin Skirt
This pretty satin skirt is available in four colours: Raspberry, turquoise, moss green, and black.
Yoko Textured Pot
These stunning hand-painted cement plant pots instantly elevate any space. It's the "perfect pot," according to one shopper. "Love the texture."
From $40
$158 at Anthropologie
The Lorelei Ruched-Bodice Midi Dress
Introducing your new wear-anywhere dress. Anthropologie reviewers say it's "perfect for weddings."
Jeffrey Campbell Crystalize Sandals
This is a "wow" sandal, writes one reviewer. "The quality and fit were nothing less than spectacular. A win-win for me."
Agata Large Pitcher
Used as a pitcher or a vase, this pretty painted pitcher makes for the perfect centrepiece.
Maeve High-Low Pleated-Trim Dress
Add a splash of colour into your summer wardrobe with this cheerful high-low midi dress.
Kahindo Strapless Ruffled Maxi Dress
A stunning pick for summer wedding season, shoppers say this maxi dress is "stunning" but "runs small."
The Tartan Blanket Co. Buchanan Throw Blanket
This cute hypoallergenic throw blanket is crafted from 100 per cent lambswool and available in three patterns.
