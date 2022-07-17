Ending soon! Everything in Anthropologie's sale section is an extra 40% off: 12 best deals

This weekend, take advantage of even bigger discounts on Anthropologie's sale section.

Anthropologie's summer sale just got even sweeter, with extra discounts on all the latest fashion and home finds of the season.

Until tomorrow (July 18), the boho-chic retailer is offering an extra 40 per cent off on all sale styles, and you're not going to want to sleep on these deals. The discount is automatically applied at check out, so you don't need to worry about adding any codes.

With everything from wedding guest-worthy dresses to casual weekend wear included in the sale, it's easy to find new looks for just about any occasion. Plus, you can even score a few new knick-knacks for around the house, as even home decor is included in this limited-time sale event.

No discount code is needed to take advantage of the extra 40 per cent off, so go ahead and add your favourites to cart before they're gone.

Hutch High-Low Wrap Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

With a whimsical tropical fruit print, this wrap dress is perfect for summer.

$60 $198 at Anthropologie

Free People Movement Hit The Slopes Jacket. Image via Anthropologie.

This popular fleece jacket is a staple in any closet — and a favourite of celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber.

$60 $148 at Anthropologie

Two-Piece Stripe Pajama Shorts Set. Image via Anthropologie.

There's nothing like a fresh pair of PJs to help with a good night's sleep, and this breezy shorts set is ideal for summer.

$36 $120 at Anthropologie

Sarto by Franco Sarto Wally Heel. Image via Anthropologie.

These wood and leather clog sandals offer a blend of retro and modern style.

$72 $160 at Anthropologie

Sundry Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

This elevated T-shirt dress features side slits and a slim-fitting silhouette for a look that's equal parts comfortable and stylish.

$48 $148 at Anthropologie

Cropped Utility Pullover. Image via Anthropologie.

Made from a blend of linen and cotton, this lightweight top keeps you feeling cool as the temperature rises.

$36 $90 at Anthropologie

Iris Rainbow Two-Tier Hanging Planter. Image via Anthropologie.

With its colourful hand-painted design, this two-tiered hanging planter is sure to brighten up any space.

$12 $48 at Anthropologie

Maeve Cross-Back Mini Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

With a swingy A-line silhouette, this minidress can easily be styles for a night our or a casual brunch.

$54 $140 at Anthropologie

Pilcro Painters Overalls. Image via Anthropologie.

These printed overalls have plenty of character thanks to their abstract paint splatter pattern.

$66 $180 at Anthropologie

Du Jour Napkins, Set of 7. Image via Anthropologie.

For a chic (and sustainable!) take on paper napkins, give these embroidered cotton napkins a try.

$24 $68 at Anthropologie

Solid & Striped Spencer One-Piece Swimsuit. Image via Anthropologie.

Embrace your inner Barbie this summer with this hot pink, vintage-inspired swimsuit.

$60 $188 at Anthropologie

Sanctuary Downtown Joggers. Image via Anthropologie.

These cool and casual joggers have cargo pocket details for bonus style points.

$36 $99 at Anthropologie

