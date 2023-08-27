Attention 2023 & 2024 brides: Anthropologie is having a huge sale on wedding gowns & more
Save an extra 50% on sale wedding styles at Anthropologie, but not for long.
Planning for a wedding can get expensive — and as a 2024 bride, I feel your pain. I'm always on the hunt for creative ways to save some money ahead of the big day, which is why Anthropologie's latest sale is one I'm eyeing.
For a limited time, shoppers can take an extra 50 per cent off sale wedding items in U.S. and Canada stores and online. That includes deals on wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses, accessories and more.
No discount code is needed — the extra 50 per cent off is applied once you add sale items to your cart. Just note that all sales are final, so you'll want to be extra certain before hitting that buy button.
Whether you're on the hunt for a wedding gown, are looking for a dress to wear to your rehearsal dinner or bachelorette party, or you're attending a wedding as a guest, snag these rare Anthropologie wedding deals while you can!
Ronny Kobo Halo High-Neck Sequined Gown
This shimmering halter gown is embellished with head to toe sequins — making this statement gown the perfect choice for a wedding reception or after-party.
BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Gown
Spring brides will want to consider this bright coral dress for their bridesmaids, or just for attending a chic black-tie event.
Flora Nikrooz Rosa Lace-Trimmed Kimono
How sweet would this lace-trimmed robe look in your getting ready photos? Shop it in ivory for brides, or black for bridesmaids and mothers of the bride.
Hushed Commotion Remy Veil
To veil or not to veil, that is the question. With this romantic tulle veil, you won't have to second guess.
BHLDN Remy Cowl-Neck Faux-Wrap Satin Gown
The rich green hue of this cowl-neck dress is perfect for a moody fall or winter wedding.
Gedebe Cecile Satin Heels
Add a little sparkle to your wardrobe with these dainty heels finished with a crystal bow.
BHLDN Gaspard Straight-Neck Lace Wedding Gown
If your vibe is boho and beachy, this lightweight lace gown with a court train will likely win your heart.
Rosalind Garter
If you're including a traditional garter toss at your reception or are just looking for a special way to include "something blue," this ribboned garter is a must.
Sachin & Babi Blaine Strapless Bow Taffeta Midi Dress
You'll be topped off with a bow in this adorable midi dress, which would work well for an engagement shoot or bridal shower.
Twigs & Honey Pearl Opulence Bridal Tiara
A wedding is the ideal time to embrace your inner princess, and this elegant pearl tiara will have you feeling like royalty.
Ronny Kobo Samra Satin Twist-Halter Column Gown
This satin gown has twist detailing at the neck and hip for a timeless look.
Society James Stephanie Ruffled Veil
Who says a veil has to be traditional? This ruffled version offers a playful take on the bridal staple to complete your look.
