Attention 2023 & 2024 brides: Anthropologie is having a huge sale on wedding gowns & more

Anthropologie is having a huge sale on wedding gowns and more. Images via Anthropologie.

Planning for a wedding can get expensive — and as a 2024 bride, I feel your pain. I'm always on the hunt for creative ways to save some money ahead of the big day, which is why Anthropologie's latest sale is one I'm eyeing.

For a limited time, shoppers can take an extra 50 per cent off sale wedding items in U.S. and Canada stores and online. That includes deals on wedding gowns, bridesmaids dresses, accessories and more.

No discount code is needed — the extra 50 per cent off is applied once you add sale items to your cart. Just note that all sales are final, so you'll want to be extra certain before hitting that buy button.

Whether you're on the hunt for a wedding gown, are looking for a dress to wear to your rehearsal dinner or bachelorette party, or you're attending a wedding as a guest, snag these rare Anthropologie wedding deals while you can!

Ronny Kobo Halo High-Neck Sequined Gown. Image via Anthropologie.

This shimmering halter gown is embellished with head to toe sequins — making this statement gown the perfect choice for a wedding reception or after-party.

$188 $658 at Anthropologie

BHLDN Ruby Twist Halter Satin Gown. Image via Anthropologie.

Spring brides will want to consider this bright coral dress for their bridesmaids, or just for attending a chic black-tie event.

$49 $250 at Anthropologie

Flora Nikrooz Rosa Lace-Trimmed Kimono. Image via Anthropologie.

How sweet would this lace-trimmed robe look in your getting ready photos? Shop it in ivory for brides, or black for bridesmaids and mothers of the bride.

$49 $98 at Anthropologie

Hushed Commotion Remy Veil. Image via Anthropologie.

To veil or not to veil, that is the question. With this romantic tulle veil, you won't have to second guess.

$138 $435 at Anthropologie

BHLDN Remy Cowl-Neck Faux-Wrap Satin Gown. Image via Anthropologie.

The rich green hue of this cowl-neck dress is perfect for a moody fall or winter wedding.

$85 $278 at Anthropologie

Gedebe Cecile Satin Heels. Image via Anthropologie.

Add a little sparkle to your wardrobe with these dainty heels finished with a crystal bow.

$200 $913 at Anthropologie

BHLDN Gaspard Straight-Neck Lace Wedding Gown. Image via Anthropologie.

If your vibe is boho and beachy, this lightweight lace gown with a court train will likely win your heart.

$450 $1,666 at Anthropologie

Rosalind Garter. Image via Anthropologie.

If you're including a traditional garter toss at your reception or are just looking for a special way to include "something blue," this ribboned garter is a must.

$8 $11 at Anthropologie

Sachin & Babi Blaine Strapless Bow Taffeta Midi Dress. Image via Anthropologie.

You'll be topped off with a bow in this adorable midi dress, which would work well for an engagement shoot or bridal shower.

$89 $328 at Anthropologie

Twigs & Honey Pearl Opulence Bridal Tiara. Image via Anthropologie.

A wedding is the ideal time to embrace your inner princess, and this elegant pearl tiara will have you feeling like royalty.

$262 $825 at Anthropologie

Ronny Kobo Samra Satin Twist-Halter Column Gown. Image via Anthropologie.

This satin gown has twist detailing at the neck and hip for a timeless look.

$162 $548 at Anthropologie

Society James Stephanie Ruffled Veil. Image via Anthropologie.

Who says a veil has to be traditional? This ruffled version offers a playful take on the bridal staple to complete your look.

$75 $328 at Anthropologie

