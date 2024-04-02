The anti-germ brigade who deep clean their hotel rooms – and why you should too

Brandon Pleshek always cleans his hotel room at the start of his stay - Brandon Pleshek

What is the first thing you do when you walk into your hotel room? Slip into the fluffy robe and crack out the Nespresso pods, or slip into your rubber gloves and crack out the antibacterial wipes?

“Every hotel room gets a quick cleaning from me upon arrival,” says Tim, one half of Graft Grooms, a social media channel that he runs with his husband. “The TV remote and phone always get a wipe down with antibacterial wipes. I also always check the headboard and corners of the bed for bed bugs – that’s where they usually like to hide. If a hotel room has a tub with water jets or bubbles, I fill the tub with the hottest water and liquid disinfectant, and let it run. You would be appalled at the things I’ve seen come out of a water jet, and the different colours I’ve seen the water turn. What happens in Vegas doesn’t stay in Vegas, if you bring something home with you.”

Tim’s idea of relaxing into a new hotel room may not be your own, but he is far from alone. On TikTok, videos about “hotel cleaning” have been viewed an astonishing 109.5 million times. One popular example follows a content creator known as Operation Niki as she spritzes, mops and scrubs surfaces, bathroom fixtures and soft furnishings, checks the bed for bedbugs with a light-emitting wand and fits her own disposable sheets and pillowcases.

Her routine, enacted every time she checks into a hotel, takes 20 minutes. Not exactly edge-of-your seat viewing, even when edited down to a minute and a half. Yet the video has racked up eight million views. The whole appeal of a hotel stay has traditionally lain in the delegation of domestic duties. So why are so many of us suddenly cleaning our hotel rooms, or watching others do so?

The rapid rise of bed bug infestations is one reason (Booking.com recorded 1,319 complaints of bedbugs in UK hotels last year, compared with 826 in 2022 and just 457 in 2021). For Tim, however, the pandemic was the prompt. He did not become germ-phobic. The cleaning regime in his own home, he suggests, is neither obsessive or unusually detailed. But staying away, after the lockdowns: “I started to notice how understaffed some hotels were and how overworked housekeeping was,” he says. “I respect them so much and know that sometimes they are just doing the best job they can in the small amount of time they are given to clean a room.” So he began to share the load.

Tim runs social media channel Graft Grooms with his husband

In the aftermath of Covid 19, cleaning hotel rooms may have boomed for good reason. A 2020 study concluded that sufferers left significant viral contamination around hotel rooms even when pre-symptomatic, especially on their discarded sheets, pillow cases and quilt covers (the latter being a particular concern, as they are less frequently laundered). Still, studies have been pointing to hotel rooms being a bacterial breeding ground for over a decade.

In 2012, research presented at the general meeting of the American Society of Microbiology suggested that 81% of hotel room surfaces bore some faecal bacteria, with light switches and TV remotes among the most heavily contaminated. In 2016, another study of 36 samples, taken from nine different hotels, suggested the average hotel room was more bacteria-laden than a typical home, school, or aeroplane.

“I have always cleaned hotel rooms upon arrival. This is something my mother also did when I was growing up. We always considered it standard to do some level of cleaning,” says Natasha Boclear, who posts as @homebynatasha on TikTok and Instagram. Like Tim, she is aware of the pressure on housekeeping staff: “they have an enormous amount of rooms to clean in a short period of time, and they are pressured to move quickly. They don’t have the time or ability to deep clean hotel rooms in between guest arrivals.”

To help them out, she also cleans her room on departure, focusing on “the bathroom and the beds... always wiping down the toilet, tub, and checking for bed bugs.” Her routine tends to show evidence of its necessity. “Things always look okay to the naked eye,” she says. But sometimes a cleaning wipe, passed across a surface, will emerge covered in grime, and “usually hair, which grosses me out,” she says.

A tidy hotel room is not necessarily a clean one, she points out: “a surface can be wiped down with water for example, meaning that it appears clean, but hasn’t been sanitised.”

Brandon Pleshek echoes her sentiments. His family have been in the cleaning industry for more than 40 years. He grew up cleaning alongside his parents and grandparents and now runs a social media brand – Clean That Up – which produces fun cleaning tutorials. He too will always clean a hotel room at the start of a stay, focusing on “the high touch areas like the TV remote, light switches and the phone” as well as “always checking the beds for signs of bed bugs”.

This means he also travels with the required kit: “I usually always have a travel pack of Clorox disinfectant wipes, a small disinfectant/cleaner spray, hand sanitizer, gloves and some microfiber towel.”

It takes less than ten minutes, he points out, and brings him peace of mind. But is it keeping him safer? “Your room’s previous occupant will leave a miasma of micro-organisms behind,” says Primrose Freestone, Associate Professor in Clinical Microbiology at Leicester University.

That said: “if your immune system is intact, and you’re relatively young, then this level of antigen challenge isn’t going to do you any harm, because you’ve evolved from those who survived the immune challenges of much more unhygienic environments.”

Modern levels of hygiene are uniquely high in the history of mankind and, she points out, even come at some cost. Dust mite allergies, for instance, have peaked in correlation with our cleaning. That said... “if the person before you has shed viruses around the room, these can stick around and make you sick.” Norovirus, she points outs, can survive on a hard surface for days.

Think your five-star booking will protect you? You are sadly mistaken. A basic hotel room has fewer soft furnishings and flourishes, says Freestone: “there’s less it in, less to clean, and so there’s a good chance it will be a more hygienic environment.”

Either way, as a review published in the Journal of Environmental Health pointed out, “current evidence of hotel room cleanliness is based on observation,” how clean and tidy the room appears, in other words. Analysis, however, concluded that this visual assessment, “did not accurately predict microbial contamination.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Freestone herself takes Dettol wipes and spray with her to a hotel room, focusing on door handles, light fittings, remote controls and any surface she plans to lay food and drink on. She acquired the habit while travelling regularly with an immunocompromised relative, but says that knowing what she knows about immune defence, she does it anyway because it makes her “feel better”.

Outside of the lab (or the weird and wonderful world of so-called “Cleantok”), the practice still seems extreme to many. When Tim posted about his hotel room routine on TikTok, not all of the comments were sympathetic: “several commenters wrote ‘germaphobe’, ‘OCD’, and ‘you shouldn’t be afraid of germs’,” he says. Nevertheless, he remains sanguine.

“I’ve stayed in a lot of hotel rooms over the years for both work and for personal travel,” he says, “and I’ve seen a lot of things. It would be crazy to not grow from those experiences and create a hotel room stay that I know is not only comfortable, but also safe – for me and my family.”