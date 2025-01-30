Six ways antidepressants affect children and young people

X Factor star Cher Lloyd says she was prescribed antidepressants at the age of 16. (Getty Images)

Singer Cher Lloyd says she was prescribed antidepressants at the age of 16 during her time on X Factor, after feeling as though she had “lost her mind.”

Talking to Paul C Brunson on his podcast We Need to Talk, the 31-year-old detailed how she had "lost all control of my life", and how decisions, such as the clothes she wore and how she styled herself, were all made for her.

“It’s all these tiny, little, micro things that just makes a person lose their mind," she said. “I lost my mind on that show – 1,000,000% I lost it.

She also commented that she found it hard to trust others and know who to talk to, as when she had previously, these stories would end up in the press.

Acknowledging that her mentor Cheryl was a constant support throughout and that she wasn't the only contestant on the show who suffered with the "negative side of it", Lloyd also said that she "thought it was the norm" to be prescribed antidepressants at such a young age.

“And of course, it’s show business, I know that you take the good with the bad, but sometimes things got really dark for me, and I was only 16 years old," she reflected.

A rise in the number of children taking antidepressants

More children in the UK are being prescribed antidepressants. (Getty Images)

While Lloyd's set of circumstances might be relatively unique, in that she was on a national talent contest at the peak of its popularity, many children in the UK suffer with mental health problems. As of 2023, 20.3% of 8 to 16-year-olds had a probable mental disorder and that number was even higher (23.3%) amongst 17 to 19-year-olds.

Just this month, a report from the think tank Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) found that the number of antidepressant prescriptions had almost doubled in the UK over the past 12 years – and of those, nearly 450,000 were children and young people, and almost 4,000 were under the age of 10.

What's the cause?

The report itself attributes this uptick to a "rise in prevalence and caused by the gradual erosion of the protective factors that enable good mental health", such as a "hollowing out of strong families, cohesive communities, economic opportunity and good work", as well as the pandemic – a time where for many "screens were the only form of connection."

Niloufar Esmaeilpour, a registered clinical counsellor, approved supervisor and founder at Lotus Therapy & Counselling Centre, tells Yahoo UK that the rise in prescriptions is due to the "increased sensitivity of young mental health issues diagnoses."

She says: "Of late, schools and the communities have been very proactive in encouraging and identifying early concerns in the young mental health.

"Social pressures and stress among the youths today may also be contributing to depression and anxiety, due to the effects of social media and academic stress.

"On the other hand, higher incidences among younger generations might indicate better mental health services that allow them more easily to seek and receive treatment – a positive indicator that mental health is increasingly being taken seriously."

So, when are children prescribed antidepressants?

A thorough consultation process takes place before, during and after. (Getty Images)

According to Esmaeilpour, this usually only happens after the young person has first seen a GP or CAMHS specialist.

"The assessment of a patient will generally involve an overall analysis of their mental state, symptoms, and any background issues. If the necessity for an antidepressant is determined, prescriptions will most likely have regular followup and monitoring by health care providers.

"Other recommendations indicate an additional concurrent need to use medicines in conjunction with the aid of cognitive-behavioural therapy, alongside other forms of mental care as a general treatment programme," she explains.

She continues: "Some key protective measures include the fact that all patients prior to treatment need to undergo a more specific assessment conducted by professionals in mental care. This ensures that antidepressants are used only when they are truly necessary and appropriate.

"In addition, there are strict guidelines on the types of antidepressants that can be prescribed to younger individuals, often favouring those with a better-established safety profile.

"Regular follow-ups and monitoring are mandated to observe the patient's response to the medication and to make any necessary adjustments. That involves informed consent aspects where the young person and their guardian(s) are consulted of both the benefits and risks regarding the treatment that is going to take place."

The longer-term impact of taking antidepressants

Esmaeilpour says that while antidepressants are proven to be effective for the treatment of depression and anxiety in adolescents, there are some possible downsides and long-term side-effects to consider.

Dependency

According to Esmaeilpour, while true addiction to antidepressants is rare, some can become dependant on the medication – particularly if they have attempted to come off them and have experienced withdrawal symptoms.

Indeed, a BBC report from last year showed that more than a quarter of patients on antidepressants in England have been taking them for five years. The recommended treatment course is a minimum of 6 months, though some are advised to take them longer if their symptoms persist and their mood is unstable.

Experts say it is quite possible that a number of those included in the report experienced withdrawal symptoms and then decided to go back on their medication.

Withdrawal symptoms

When it comes to the withdrawal symptoms themselves, they can include:

Suicide ideation

Suicide attempts

Self-injury

New or worsening anxiety or panic attacks

Irritability

Increasing sadness or worsening of depression symptoms

Impulsiveness

Extreme increase in talking, energy or activity

Aggression, violence or hostility

Trouble sleeping or worsening insomnia

Spending more time alone

This is the same in adults, but with children, they may not speak to you directly about these thoughts.

Parents who are concerned or spot any of these signs should speak to their GP immediately, or call 111 for medical assistance.

Antidepressants can impact eating and sleeping patterns. (Getty Images)

Changed appetite

Fluctuating serotonin levels can impact appetite, which in turn may cause weight increases and decreases.

While antidepressants are often associated with weight gain, medications such as Bupropion and fluoxetine have been linked to weight loss.

Affected sleep patterns and habits

Esmaeilpour also says that some antidepressants can cause insomnia or broken sleep, while other types can help aid sleep.

Agitation

One of the main side-effects that Esmaeilpour points out, especially in children, is agitation. She says: "Increased agitation can be really vicious during adolescence – which is a critical period."

Potential return to antidepressants later on in life

"Research is also being carried out to find out if early use of antidepressants may influence the likelihood of continued use into adulthood," she says. "For this reason, healthcare providers need to weigh up and continue to monitor the young patients for the best outcomes."

For further help, information and support

CALM's helpline and webchat are open from 5pm until midnight, 365 days a year. Call CALM on 0800 58 58 58 or chat to their trained helpline staff online, it’s free, anonymous and confidential.

You can also contact Samaritans free on 116 123 or view other ways to get in touch with the charity. Or for more information about mental health and how to get help visit Mind.

