This natural skincare brand is basically probiotics for your skin

These 7 Antipodes products will elevate your skincare routine.

Over the past year and a half, many of us have had the time to take a break from makeup and focus on creating an actual skincare routine.

If you're looking for a skincare brand that will help elevate your skincare routine with all-natural beauty products, let us introduce you to Antipodes, a scientific green beauty company based in New Zealand.

Antipodes uses pollution-free, results-driven native New Zealand ingredients in its plant-powered vegan beauty and organic skincare range.

Antipodes CEO Elizabeth Barbalich told Yahoo Lifestyle Canada that Antipodes "creates100 per cent natural skincare that doubles as self-care. Clean, all-natural beauty products that provide a respite from the stressors of the world by soothing, hydrating, calming, and clearing stressed skin."

Barbalich had always used probiotics for her gut health but she realized that her skin could benefit from them too.

Antipodes also use plant-based hyaluronic acid with probiotics. Barbalich calls those two ingredients together "a matched made in beauty heaven."

"I love these natural ingredients because of what they can do for skin – intensively boosting water levels and helping to lock moisture deep within skin. What’s more, probiotics also stimulate the production of hyaluronic acid in cells, adding water to thirsty skin and increasing elasticity," she explained.

Interested? We've rounded up our favourite Antipodes products below.

Antipodes Divine Face Oil Rosehip & Avocado Oil - Well.ca, $65

Begin your skincare routine with Antipodes Divine Face Oil. This rich, light and easily absorbed organic and vegan face oil will give you glowing skin. The nutrient-rich face oil is perfect for helping to cultivate fresh, healthy skin. With avocado oil and rosehip and vitamins A and C, this oil works to help reduce the appearance of lines, age spots, and scars.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $65

Antipodes Culture Probiotic Night Water Cream - Well.ca, $73

Barbalich says that the Culture Probiotic Night Recovery Water Cream meets is not only a cream to bring moisture to the skin and calm irritation but it's also a nightly ritual to relax your body and soul.

Immerse your skin with hyaluronic acid and good bacteria for healthy skin, so you awake to your freshest, healthiest-looking visage. This night moisturizer is suited to all skin types, especially tired, sensitive or generally stressed skin.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $73

Antipodes Aura Manuka Honey Mask - Well.ca, $53

Give yourself the complete spa treatment by popping on this mask. With the Aura Manuka Honey Mask, you can quench your skin’s thirst as the wild manuka honey helps to lock in moisture. It has the scent of vanilla pods and mandarin.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $53

Antipodes Manuka Honey Skin Brightening Eye Cream - Well.ca, $69

This formulation contains Manuka Honey which boasts potent moisturizing properties to hydrate and freshens the under‐eye area in this vegetarian eye cream. It also introduces a Persian silk ﬂower that blends with Vinanza grape seed and kiwifruit to help brighten delicate tissue, resulting in a brightening under‐eye cream that is gentle yet potent.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $69

Antipodes Baptise H20 Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel - Well.ca, $61

The weightless formula of the Baptise H20 Ultra-Hydrating Water Gel immerses thirsty skin in pure, natural moisture; with ingredients such as manuka honey and naturally sourced hyaluronic acid, which work to draw moisture to the skin for enduring hydration. Apply using upwards strokes to gently massage the gel into your skin, while improving circulation and minimizing puffiness.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, 61

Antipodes Manuka Honey Skin Brightening Day Cream - Well.ca, $75

The Manuka Honey in this day cream helps to address the appearance of any skin blemishes, making this a powerful brightening cream for the face, neck and décolletage. It uses antioxidant‐rich Vinanza Grape and kiwi from grape seeds and kiwi fruit blend with peony ﬂower for the ultimate skin‐bright ﬁnish. This day cream is suited to most skin conditions, especially oily.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $75

Antipodes Ananda Antioxidant-Rich Gentle Toner - Well.ca, $46

No skin routine would be complete without toning. Use the antioxidant-rich toner to soothe irritated and stressed skin and prep ahead of the moisturizing step in your routine. Spray across your face, neck and decolletage for an immediate moisture boost.

SHOP IT: Well.ca, $46

