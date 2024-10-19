Anya Taylor-Joy and Deva Cassel Shine in Dior Beauty's Holiday Campaign

The festive season is a decadent time of year, but Dior's new holiday campaign ups the ante. The famous French fashion house has released its 2024 holiday campaign, filmed at Versailles, and starring The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy and model Deva Cassel.

Joy and Cassel, who are Dior ambassadors, host the most lavish of balls at Louis XIV's palace outside of Paris. Their guests include dancers Hugo Marchand and Seo Yun. The dress code? Couture, obviously. (They are all dressed up in the Spring-Summer 2021 Haute Couture collection.)

The spotlight is on gifting, of course, and the impeccable makeup looks, crafted by the Dior Beauty's Creative and Image Director, Peter Philips.

While Joy, Cassel and their partygoers dance the night away in the gilded ballrooms, a slew of Dior Beauty offerings shimmer across screen, including the likes of Dior Sauvage, Miss Dior and J'Adore eau du parfums. You can also see makeup and skincare products from the brand's holiday collection displayed throughout the video. The beautiful gift boxes for which were designed specially by Pietro Ruffo, featuring royal motifs reminiscent of France's most famous king.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Beauty Official (@diorbeauty)

You can check out the short film and shop all of Dior's products, including its holiday offerings, on the brand's website now.

While you’re here, check out our coverage of the newest sleep-centered launch from Loop Earplugs.