All The 'Game Of Thrones' Season Eight Episode Lengths Have Been Revealed

From Esquire

The second half of the season is made up of feature-length episodes

That's if we're allowing 80 minutes to count as 'feature-length', and thanks to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (83 minutes) we are

Season 8 will have the longest average episode length of any Game of Thrones series

Good news if you'd been fretting about whether the hyper-detailed storyboards you'd been putting together to flesh out all your theories about the final season of Game of Thrones were long enough: the run times for all six episodes have finally been confirmed by HBO.

Much like Old Nan's stories, they just seem to get longer and longer. The opener runs to 54 minutes, while the second is 58 minutes long. Episode three will be 60 minutes, and episode four 78 minutes. Then, to finish off the series, the final two episodes are 80 minutes long.

That's an average episode length of 68 minutes and 20 seconds. While that's a significant wedge more than we've been used to in past series - episodes from seasons one to six all hovered around an average of 55 to 56 minutes, and season seven bounced that up to 62.8 minutes - it's not quite the 'feature-length' episodes Iain Glen intimated about a few months ago.

If you went down the multiplex for an 80-minuter, you'd barely have enough time to get through a hot dog and some weirdly biscuity nachos before it was time to head home. Equally though, Phone Booth's only 81 minutes long and that's loads better than you remember it being.

('You Might Also Like',)