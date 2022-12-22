Amazon's Boxing Day deals are on now — save up to 23% on an Apple Watch
Save up to 23% on Apple Watches on Amazon Canada while supplies last.
If one of your New Year's resolutions for 2023 is to take charge of your health and fitness, Amazon Canada's early Boxing Day deal on the Apple Watch SE might be for you.
While supplies last, shoppers can score an Apple Watch for up to 23 per cent via the retailer's early Boxing Day deals.
Save 10%: Apple Watch Series 6 in red
Save 10%: Apple Watch Series 6 in deep navy blue
Save 16%: Apple Watch Series 6 in black
Save 22%: Apple Watch Series 7 in abyss blue
Save 23%: Apple Watch SE in space grey
Save 23%: Apple Watch SE in tornado/grey
To shop the deal ahead of the new year and check out more can't-miss tech deals from Amazon Canada, scroll below.
Save $100: Apple Watch SE
The details
The Apple Watch SE is an on-the-go command centre for calls and texts, Apple Pay, as well as dozens of health and fitness metrics.
The watch has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings — a perk for winter hiking, skiing, and outdoor activities. It will alert you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low and signal irregular heart rhythm notifications. Additionally, the Apple Watch can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and automatically call emergency services if needed.
A must-have device for modern-day wellness, the smartwatch tracks every way you get your heart going, including swimming, yoga, dancing, cycling and more.
'Great quality'
While reviews for the on-sale watch are limited, one shopper says they are "loving it" and raves that its "great quality."
It's a "beautiful watch" and the "charger is awesome," writes another.
To shop more early Boxing Day deals from Amazon Canada, click here or scroll below.
Save up to 21% on Apple MacBooks, iPads, Watches, & accessories
Save up to 26% on Beats Earbuds
Save up to 34% on GoPro HERO cameras & accessories
Save up to 40% on Fire TV Devices
Save 40%: Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite
Save up to 49% on select Sony headphones
Save up to 40% on Ring home security kits
Save up to 58% on JBL headphones & speakers
Save 58%: JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless Headphones
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
