Apple Watches and iPads are on sale on Amazon Canada — save up to $599 (yes, seriously!)

New year, new tech! Whether your 2023 new year resolution is to ramp up your fitness routine or spend more me-time at home, Amazon Canada's latest deal on Apple Watches and iPads may be worth a resolution splurge.

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save up to 25 per cent ($599!) on select iPads and Apple Watches, including the versatile Apple Watch SE. To start the new year with a can't-miss bargain, click here or scroll below.

Save $100: Apple Watch SE

$329 $429 at Amazon

The details

The Apple Watch SE is an on-the-go command centre for calls and texts, Apple Pay, as well as dozens of health and fitness metrics.

The watch has a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings — a perk for winter hiking, skiing, and outdoor activities. It will alert you if your heart rate is abnormally high or low and signal irregular heart rhythm notifications. Additionally, the Apple Watch can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and automatically call emergency services if needed.

A must-have device for modern-day wellness, the smartwatch tracks every way you get your heart going, including swimming, yoga, dancing, cycling and more.

'Great quality'

While reviews for the on-sale watch are limited, one shopper says they are "loving it" and raves that its "great quality."

It's a "beautiful watch" and the "charger is awesome," writes another.

$329 $429 at Amazon

Amazon Canada new year deals: Apple Watches

Amazon Canada new year deals: iPads

$1,780 $2,379 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

