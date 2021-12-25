This hardly ever happens, but the Apple Watch is on sale for Boxing Day at Amazon Canada

Apple Watch Gen 3 Series - on sale through Amazon Canada.

If one of your New Year's resolutions for 2022 includes taking a proactive approach to your health and fitness, Amazon Canada's Boxing Day deal on an Apple Watch might be for you.

Ahead of Boxing Day, the online retailer is offering shoppers the chance to save $40 on a Series 3 Apple Watch — but hurry, this deal won't last for long!

$220 $260 at Amazon

The details

An Apple Watch does so much more than just track information likes your heart rate and steps throughout the day. The handy device allows you to answer calls, reply to texts and synchs to your favourite music, podcasts and more.

The swim-proof design allows you to track and measure workouts like running, walking and yoga while also keeping track of your sleep.

What’s more, if you’re looking to head out for a workout without bringing your phone, you can make emergency SOS calls from your Apple Watch should anything happen.

The Series 3 Apple Watch has earned a solid 4.7-star rating based on more than 1,300 customer reviews.

“It’s literally a small phone on your wrist,” one shopper wrote.

“I have my own personal assistant on my wrist,” another said, adding that they’re able to book appointments, set reminders and alarms while checking emails from their wrist.

“Love the display,” a shopper wrote.

Other shoppers have said that although there was a slight learning curve, there were plenty of functions to use to make this device a one-stop shop for all the information you could possibly need.

Despite the positive reviews, some shoppers complained about the “short” battery life. Many noted that they had to "charge it everyday" whereas some fitness trackers can go multiple days without needing to be recharged.

Verdict

If you're looking to invest in an Apple Watch, the Gen 3 Series might be for you. The multipurpose watch allows you to make calls and answer messages while keeping track of your health and fitness goals and encouraging movement throughout the day. However, if you're looking for something with a longer battery life, this might not be the best option for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

