Après Ski: What the It-girls are wearing and how to get the look

(@ninasandbech)

If skiing isn't exactly your forte, the most exciting part of your snow-clad trips is likely to be the apres ski (trust me, I can relate).

But even if I don't have a knack for skiing, I do for fashion.

You may also like

This time of year is perfect for getting apres fashion inspo, as many of the It-girls are currently at Courchevel or frolicking at Folie Douce (in either Val d'Isere or Méribel to be precise), meaning there are plenty of top-notch outfits flooding the social feeds.

Whether you're mad for minimalism, loving the mob wife trend or like dopamine-inducing outfits to dance in, we've found some seriously chic outfit inspo and the coolest pieces to replicate the look...

The Apres Ski Outfit Inspo...

(Designer) Jeans and a Nice (Warm) Top

Jeans and a nice top, but make it weather-appropriate. If designer jeans aren't within budget, opt for any funky patterned pair as an alternative to get a similar look and keep things interesting.

(@thassianaves)

(@teresa.jg)

Sandy Hues

Minimalistic girlies, this one's for you. For a timeless look that will never go out of style, head-to-toe sandy hues scream chic.

Red Run

Red is bang on trend for this season, and the variety of crimson ski-clad pieces on offer is endless. Wear a red puffer jacket over your favourite denim jeans, cream ski trousers or leggings to create a cool ensemble that packs a punch.

(@tini_leah)

(@clairerose)

Cosy Comfort

I'm completely on board with wearing comfies to apres ski in. Below I've found the perfect affordable pair of fleece-lined leggings to pair with a Sporty and Rich jumper - the ultimate off-duty chic combo.

Winter Mob Wife

I can't get enough of this trend there I'm an advocate for it to be taken to the slopes. An oversized (faux) fur coat paired with some designer sunglasses will give Adriana from The Sopranos a run for her (bountiful amounts of) money...

Story continues

(@ninasandbech)

(@karisrenee)

Quirky and Colourful

Inject a pop of colour into your Aperol-sipping outfit with a funky ski suit or bold separates. If standing out from the crowd is on your sartorial agenda, this aesthetic will certainly do the trick...

Winter Whites

Pared-back chic is a good place to start if you're either new to ski holidays or want to invest in one to keep for as long as possible. If you're in the mood for something bolder, switch up your accessories depending on the mood, whether that's a leopard print knitted hood or oversized sunnies.

(@belenhostalet)

The Pieces To Shop:

(Designer) Jeans and a Nice (Warm) Top Ray 5 Pocket Jeans Vivienne Westwood If "tell me you're wearing Vivienne Westwood, without telling you're wearing Vivenne Westwood" was a piece of clothing, it would be these jeans. I love the brand's quintessentially British tartan pattern symmetrically sprawled across the legs. £345.00 AT VIVIENNE WESTWOOD

Heritage Cable Fairisle Knit Holland Cooper For a look that's as classic as it is chic, nothing quite beats a fairisle pattern. Holland Cooper is renowned for its knits, and I love this chunky cream piece from the brand approved by the Princess of Wales and influencers alike. £149.00 £99.00 AT HOLLAND COOPER

Sandy Hues Icon Low Cream Nylon Boots Moon Boot As much as I love Moon Boots in literally every colourway, I would personally want them to pair with any outfit, therefore a minimalistic neutral pair are perfect. £150.00 AT MOON BOOT

Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper Cos A cashmere jumper is a wardrobe essential, and therefore is an apres ski investment you can wear for any occasion. I adore the chunky ribbed trims on this piece, and although it's more pricey than your average jumper, is surprisingly cheap than other pieces on the market. £200.00 AT COS

Red Run Glossy New York Puffer Jacket Tommy Hilfiger Red is trending right now and I've always been an advocate for richer, more decadent deep hues. This stunning glossy coat in "deep rouge" is everything I want and more. Pair with some designer jeans or cream ski trousers for the chicest It-girl ensemble. £200.00 AT TOMMY HILFIGER

Ski II Merino Wool Turtleneck Perfect Moment If you're an avid influencer follower on Instagram, you'll likely have spotted at least one wearing this jumper. Not only do I love the design of this knit, but I love that the fit is quite snug, creating a more flattering shape when tucked into your favourite apres ski party pants. £290.00 AT PERFECT MOMENT

Cosy Comfort Womens Fluffy Fleece Lined Thermal Leggings Mountain Warehouse If, like me, your comfy clothing doesn't need to be designer, these fleece-lined Moutain Warehouse leggings are ideal. I previously had a pair of winter leggings from the outdoor brand, and they did exactly what they say on the tin. £24.99 £14.99 AT MOUNTAIN WAREHOUSE

Exercise Often Hoodie Sporty and Rich Sporty and Rich is chic, quirky and utterly It-girl approved. I love this faded black and white hoodie with the 'Drink More Water' slogan on the back (a necessary reminder as rosé is often the apres ski tipple of choice). £145.00 AT SPORTY AND RICH

Winter Mob Wife The Hustle Fur House of Sunny Words fail me because I am in heaven. Aptly called 'The Hustle Fur', this vegan fur patchwork jacket from House of Sunny is truly stunning. Whether you have a ski trip planned or not, this winter coat should be at the top of your outerwear wishlist. £255.00 AT HOUSE OF SUNNY

MU 09WS Glasses Miu Miu Does anything say mob wife like statement designer branding and the colour red? I'm obsessed with these Miu Miu glasses and the 'cognac opal' colourway. They're the ultimate accessory to pair with a neutral-hued faux fur coat. £341.00 AT SUNGLASSES HUT

Quirky and Colourful Hit The Slopes Printed Pullover Free People This fleece is giving all the retro Hailey Bieber/Princess Diana vibes we need. Free People says this is perfect for "lightweight warmth" - ideal for adding layers underneath or on top when necessary. £158.00 AT FREE PEOPLE

Pippa Softshell Ski Trousers Goldbergh I'm a huge fan of ski outerwear separates - taking off your jacket to reveal a different underlayer brings a totally different outfit. The bright pink flared trousers are so chic - paired with your favourite turtleneck tucked in for a Barbie-approved party look. £460.00 AT FARFETCH

Winter Whites GT Ski Suit Perfect Moment Perfect Moment is a cool-girl favourite this season, proven by how quickly its ski suits fly off the shelves. This white suit with contrasting navy oozes chic. £800.00 AT PERFECT MOMENT

Signature Verbier Ski Suit My Sunday Ski At the more 'affordable' end of the designer scale, I immediately sought out this suit after seeing Sophie Habboo wear it on her Christmas ski trip. I love the elevated quilted design and 'sugar-white' colourway. £350.00 AT MY SUNDAY SKI

How We Chose:

I chose pieces based on the outfits worn by influencers who have a large following thanks to their innate sense of fashion. I've tried to find pieces that suit a variety of budgets, style tastes and aesthetics.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.