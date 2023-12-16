Archbishop couldn’t remember his lines during rehearsals for King’s Coronation, documentary reveals

The Archbishop of Canterbury confessed to documentary makers that his memory is ‘probably about as good as our spaniel’s’

The Archbishop of Canterbury could not remember his “lines” during rehearsals for the King’s Coronation, a new documentary has revealed.

A behind-the-scenes BBC documentary charts the lead-up to the historic service, watched by more than 20 million people in the UK, which the Most Rev Justin Welby presided over.

In a teaser clip for Charles III: The Coronation Year, the Archbishop can be seen fluffing his lines to a blessing while rehearsing with the monarch.

The King is shown laughing and shaking his head when the Archbishop forgets the words to part of the liturgy – the prayers and actions of the coronation service - in a rehearsal clip filmed at Westminster Abbey.

The Archbishop confesses to the camera in an interview: “I have a memory that is probably about as good as our spaniel’s - in other words, zero.”

He is shown reading out the prayers to the monarch before stopping midway and looking at notes while admitting: “This can’t be right.”

King Charles laughed when the Archbishop fluffed his lines in rehearsals but everything went smoothly during the actual service - AARON CHOWN/WPA POOL

An accompanying person in the Abbey can be heard quipping “you must have said this before,” to which the King turns red with laughter.

The Archbishop later said to the camera: “He gave me a nice smile, nodded his head, but that was a glitch.”

The new documentary chronicles some of the major moments from the first year of the King’s reign, and includes footage of the King and Queen joking and laughing during coronation dress rehearsals in behind-the-scenes footage.

King Charles quips “I can fly” as he holds up his lavish robes like wings during a practice run in Buckingham Palace, while Queen Camilla says deadpan “here we are with all the lads” as her pages hold up the train of her dress.

Annabel Elliot, the Queen’s younger sister, is interviewed for the 90-minute documentary, as well as the Princess Royal, who gives her recollections of the first 12 months of her brother’s reign and how the monarch and his wife have adapted to their new roles.

Mrs Elliot says about the historic crowning: “And I thought back, of being, you know, two-years-old and watching the Queen’s coronation on a tiny black and white television and there goes this golden coach with my sister in it.

Story continues

The Prince of Wales is shown laughing with King Charles as he practises fitting lavish robes around his father - CHRISTOPHER OPENSHAW/BBC

“I can’t explain the feeling because it’s so surreal and this cannot be happening – yeah it was quite a moment.”

Their Majesties’ close friend the Marchioness of Lansdowne, tells the documentary the moment when she, Mrs Elliot and the Queen saw each other in their coronation gowns for the first time was like the “bridesmaids going to see the bride”.

The Queen’s younger sister and Lady Lansdowne both had the formal role of Lady in Attendance during the service.

Mrs Elliot appears emotional in footage as she and members of the coronation entourage wave off King Charles and Queen Camilla as they practise leaving Buckingham Palace for the service, which was staged at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

Lady Lansdowne said: “There was just a really exciting moment of just getting them into that carriage the first time, and we knew we were off.

“We were ready, we were ready and we were ready to go out and face literally the world.”

King Charles III is crowned with St Edward's Crown by the Archbishop of Canterbury during the Coronation ceremony on May 6 - VICTORIA JONES/WPA POOL

In a clip released ahead of the film’s screening on Boxing Day, Prince George is featured during the palace rehearsal, and in a new photograph the Prince of Wales is shown laughing with the King as the Prince practises fitting lavish robes around his father for the ceremony.

In the same Buckingham Palace clip, Their Majesties are shown rehearsing their route through the palace with their pages of honour.

Camilla’s train is held by her four pages – her three grandsons, twin boys Gus and Louis by her daughter Laura Lopes, and 13-year-old Frederick, by son Tom Parker Bowles, and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10, Mrs Elliot’s grandson.

When Major Oliver Plunket, the Queen’s equerry says: “Just be careful of Her Majesty’s dress.” Camilla asks her pages: “You won’t tread on my dress?” A little later as the schoolboys hold up her train she says: “Here we are with all the lads.”

The King’s pages holding up his gown are Prince George, Nicholas Barclay, grandson of Sarah Troughton one of the Queen’s Companions, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, and Ralph Tollemache.

Charles III: The Coronation Year will be screened on Dec 26 at 6.50pm on BBC One and iPlayer.