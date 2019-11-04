Archie Is Already a Rugby Fan! Prince Harry Shared Photo of His Son in England Jersey with Team

Prince Harry certainly knows how to pump up his team — with a photo of their cutest fan!

The royal dad, who is patron of the Rugby Football Union, headed to Japan over the weekend to see England face off against South Africa in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final. Although South Africa came out victorious, Harry showed his family’s support in the most adorable way possible.

England’s Sam Underhill revealed that the team got a pregame boost from the Duke of Sussex when he shared with them a photo of nearly 6-month-old son Archie rocking a England jersey.

“Prince Harry sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive,” said the flanker. “He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch.”

England's Sam Underhill revealed the team have received some special support from Prince Harry and his family pic.twitter.com/GbegmGKkgt — PA Sport (@pasport) November 1, 2019

PA Wire/PA Images More

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images More

Archie isn’t the only royal whose sports allegiances started young. His big cousin Prince George wore an official England National Soccer Team jersey for his 6th birthday portraits released this summer, and George didn’t hide his excitement during a family outing to an Aston Villa soccer game last month.

Prince George | The Duchess of Cambridge More

RELATED: Prince Harry Has the Sweetest Response When Young Student Calls Him Handsome During Japan Trip

Story continues