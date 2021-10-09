DEAL ALERT:

Ardell Aqua Lashes review: Do these glue-free false lashes really work? I tried them to find out

Jemicah Colleen Marasigan
·4 min read

Ardell Aqua Lashes are a mess-free solution for adding some flair. Image via Ardell.
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Remember as a child during arts and crafts when you’d get Elmer’s glue everywhere? Decades later, I realized I was still very much the messy glue-user I was in my elementary school years as I discovered eyelash glue and I just don’t mix. 

It’s a struggle I have encountered time and time again as I fumbled for 30 minutes (or more) in front of my mirror just begging my false eyelashes to stick, without looking lopsided. That’s where Ardell's Aqua Lashes come in. When I heard that no glue was needed to get these lashes to hold, I was sold and knew I had to try them for myself.

Ardell Aqua Lashes

Ardell Aqua Lashes, 341. Image via Amazon.
$10 at Amazon

What is it?

Ardell's Aqua Lashes are fake eyelashes that activated with water for stunning lashes in just seconds. Available in multiple different volumes — from light to full — these easy-to-apply lashes are just what you need to give your look some drama, without the sticky mess.

They also easily blend with your natural lashes, but also have a black band to give you a bold eyeliner effect. Even better: these lashes can be worn multiple times over two weeks.

My experience

Full disclaimer: I don’t often wear false eyelashes, and when I do I usually save it for a night out on the town or a bigger event like a birthday or New Year’s Eve.

But when my mother decided to throw a fancy backyard birthday dinner for her milestone year, my look for the evening required a bit more flair. As someone who has constantly been at war with eyelash glue, I was curious to see if the Aqua Lashes would save me time—and save me from a mess.

While it’s recommended to dip a cotton swab in water and run it along the lash band, I activated mine by first cutting off the excess lash I wouldn’t need then running them under warm water for 20 seconds. Then, ever so gently, I placed them on my eyelid. I was floored. Within seconds the lashes attached to my lids and stayed in place.

Ardell Aqua Lashes. Image via Jemicah Colleen Marasigan.
The real test, though, was seeing how long they lasted, since there’s no bigger beauty fear of mine than to have an eyelash start wavering on its last leg in a public setting.

But after more than 12 hours of hosting, running around, and strong gusts of wind to boot, I was pleasantly surprised to see these falsies held on without the need to readjust.

What others are saying

According to Amazon reviews, it appears that I’m not the only one who’s had great results with these lashes. Many other users have found Ardell’s Aqua Lashes to work well, and the newest addition to Ardell’s line currently has more than 200 reviews and a decent 3.5-star rating.

Some Amazon shoppers have noted how effective the lashes are for those with sensitive eyes. One 4-star reviewer even mentioned the she “ordered more” while also suggesting the product to friends with “sensitive eyes just like her.”

Other reviewers have praised the product for being easy-to-use and lasting all night long. One five-star reviewer exclaimed the Aqua Lashes are the “best ones” she’s ever worn, while another even praised the product for requiring “no messy glue.”

Although there are many positive reviews online, other buyers have noted the lashes feel a little heavier compared to other falsies and can feel "stiff" due to their "thick strip."

Verdict

I personally loved my experience with Ardell’s Aqua Lashes and would highly recommend for those with sensitivities to glue or who just want to enjoy a mess-free process. 

For someone who struggles with false eyelashes to begin with, I have never had an easier or simpler process. And thanks to the lashes’ affordability you can even add each volume to your beauty arsenal.

However, some Amazon reviewers have noted these can feel a bit "stiff" — but in my opinion, the payoff is totally worth it. 

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

