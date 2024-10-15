Are these $23 Amazon leggings a thrifty Lululemon alternative? Here's our take

Our style editor put both pairs through their paces to see whether Lulu's Aligns are truly worth their $118 price tag.

Betcha can't tell the difference! Colorfulkoala's $23 leggings (right) are hard to distinguish from their $118 Lululemon counterparts in photos. (Lululemon, Amazon)

As someone who works from home, I pretty much live in leggings, and as someone who shops for a living, I've tried my fair share of them. My Lululemon Align leggings have been my go-tos for nearly a year now, and I've been thinking about getting a few more pairs to add to my rotation. But after seeing so many reviewers call their Colorfulkoala leggings an Align lookalike and hearing that my coworker loves a different pair from the brand, I thought I'd give them a try to see if I can get the same comfort and support for a fraction of the price. Read on to see how the affordable Amazon option compares to my beloved Lulus.

The matchup:

Amazon Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Leggings While these budget-friendly leggings are comfortable and supportive, they're made from a silkier, sportier material compared with Lululemon's Aligns. While they fit great at first, they did slip down on me throughout the day, so I would recommend sizing down. Pros Comfortable, supportive

Affordable

Sportier compression feel Cons Waistband slips down

Run large $23 at Amazon

Lululemon Lululemon Align Leggings These are still the softest leggings I've ever worn, and they sculpt me in a flattering way without feeling tight or restrictive. They are sweat-wicking and pass the squat test, so I don't have to worry about flashing my underwear if I bend down. Pros Very soft

Comfortable, supportive

Ideal as loungewear Cons Expensive

Can pill if put in dryer $118 at Lululemon

Colorfulkoala vs. Lululemon: Material

The Colorfulkoala leggings (left) are shinier compared with Lululemon's matte Align leggings. (Rebecca Carhart/Yahoo)

Many reviewers say that Colorfulkoala's leggings are nearly identical to Lululemon Aligns, so I was taken aback when they first arrived. The Colorfulkoalas have a shinier, slicker material, so I was surprised that so many shoppers found them similar — Aligns are known for being buttery soft and have a four-way stretch material that makes them so comfortable. They move with me so well, that I barely notice that I’m even wearing bottoms.

When I slipped on the Colorfulkoalas, I realized the inside lining had the softer, cozier feeling of my Aligns. Still, I would compare the outside to Lululemon's sportier leggings, the Wunder Unders. Both pairs are made from a nylon-spandex blend that is stretchy, breathable and lightweight. But Aligns feel better for lounging and staying comfortable while running errands and hanging out. The Colorfulkoalas had more compression and a sportier feel — I would reach for these when getting in a workout.

Colorfulkoala vs. Lululemon: Style

The leggings look so similar on that I wouldn't know the difference if I hadn't labeled the images. The Lululemon Aligns are on the left, and the Colorfulkoalas are on the right. (Rebecca Carhart/Yahoo)

These leggings look extremely similar on. They're both high-waisted, and the leg hits just above my ankle. The main difference: Lululemon's Aligns have a hidden pocket in the waistband to hold your ID or keys. Fortunately, they both pass the most important test: the squat test. Each option is fully opaque, so I never have to worry about suddenly flashing anyone when I bend down.

Both pairs have seamless waistbands and flat-lock construction to prevent chafing, and the seams fall in exactly the same places. The Colorfulkoalas come in 21 colors ranging from pretty pastels to classic black and navy. The Lululemon Aligns come in 18 styles, and there are patterns like houndstooth and fun animal prints.

Colorfulkoala vs. Lululemon: Fit

The Lululemon Aligns (left) have a lot more size options for you to find your ideal fit. (Lululemon, Amazon)

Here's the biggest difference between these pairs of leggings: fit. Colorfulkoala leggings come only in sizes XS to XL and all have a 28-inch inseam. I got a size small based on Amazon's recommendation, and while they fit great at first, I did notice that they tend to slide down throughout the day — I was constantly pulling them up. So I would recommend sizing down to prevent that from happening.

As for Lululemon's Aligns, they're true to size and stay put all day long. Not only do they range in size from 0 to 20, but they come in four inseams: 23, 25, 28 and 31 inches. I love that they are size-inclusive and that you can more easily find your ideal fit.

Colorfulkoala vs. Lululemon: Maintenance

The Colofulkoala leggings (left) can be thrown in the washer and dryer without pilling — sadly, the same hasn't proven true of the pricey Aligns. (Rebecca Carhart/Yahoo)

Both leggings are machine-washable, and while Lululemon says you can tumble dry the Aligns on low heat, I think they last longer if you let them air dry. I have accidentally put them in the dryer a few times with all my other clothes and it has made them pill — which is annoying, especially for the price. I've also thrown the Colorfulkoalas in the dryer with other items to see how they would hold up, and I was pleasantly surprised that they looked good as new. So they definitely have the edge on easy cleaning.

My verdict

If you want to wear leggings that are so soft and cozy that you forget you're wearing bottoms, Lululemon Aligns are worth the splurge. But if you're just looking for a comfy pair that looks identical in photos for less than a quarter of the price, the Colorfulkoalas are a great choice — just read the sizing chart and consider sizing down.