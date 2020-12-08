Ariana Grande posed in a $72 bralette to promote her dreamy new fragrance

Amazon Find:

Kate Mendonca
·Shopping Editor
·2 min read

Ariana Grande promoted her latest fragrance wearing a bralette from Alo Yoga. (Image via Getty Images).
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices.

Ariana Grande is keeping busy following the release of her latest album “Positions”, and the star recently took to Instagram to share another exciting new launch with fans.

The “Thank U, Next” songstress posed in a series of images posted to social media this weekend, where she unveiled her newest fragrance, R.E.M.

The dreamy scent is billed as “an intergalactic dream of femininity and power,” and features a blend of juicy fig and warm salted caramel. Grande’s crystal-encrusted fragrance is sold exclusively at Ulta starting at $56 ($44 USD).

Along with her signature bold cat-eye and high ponytail, the 27-year old opted for a laid-back loungewear look from celeb-favourite activewear brand, Alo Yoga. Grande posed in the California-based brand’s $74 ($58 USD) Delight Bralette, a versatile piece designed for on-the-go comfort and low-impact activity.

Alo Yoga Delight Bralette

Delight Bralette. Image via Alo Yoga.
SHOP IT: Alo Yoga, $74

The bralette features a plunging V-neckline, delicate adjustable straps and can be worn on its own or layered under your favourite workout gear. Although the bralette is available in sizes S-L, it fits women’s sizes 4-14 thanks to its seamless cotton construction that moves with you. It’s also available in a rainbow of colour options to suit your personal style.

A hit among shoppers as well as pop divas, the Delight Bralette has earned a perfect five-star rating.

“I have this bra in four colours now. No matter what other Alo bras I try... I always come back to wanting to permanently live in the Delight Bralette,” raved one reviewer. “I wear these bras under normal clothes, as tops themselves, and of course for yoga.”

“Perfect for small busts. Snug but very comfortable. Love the adjustable straps. Very cute also!” added another.

    Other famous fans of the brand include Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie and Addison Rae.

  • 9 Sweater Dress Outfits That Aren’t as Basic as They Sound

    Here's how to liven up this winter wardrobe staple.

  • Taco Bell's Discontinued Menu Items Are Now Being Sold Here

    Taco Bell broke many hearts this year when favorites like the Mexican Pizza, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Mini Skillet Bowl, and others were taken off the menu. Although some new eats took their place, fans (like this guy) still went to great lengths to keep the items they know and love. Now, two restaurant owners are going above and beyond to bring back menu items that haven't been seen at the fast-food chain for two years.A bar called The Cavalier in Austin, Texas is hosting a pop-up dining event on Dec. 9 called Taco Fuego, which will serve up foods inspired by Taco Bell's discontinued items, like the Latin Pizza, a multi-layer burrito, cheesy fuego potatoes, double-layer tacos, and even cinnamon twists, according to Eater Austin. (Related: McDonald's Is Making These 8 Major Upgrades.)"So many friends were bummed to see their favorite late-night guilty pleasure snacks going away," The Cavalier's co-owner, Rachelle Fox, told Eater. "We thought we could brighten their dreary 2020 with this silly delicious treat."Thanks to pre-orders, which started on Monday, the owners have announced on Instagram that every item available at Taco Fuego is already sold out! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Fuego (@tacofuegopopup)Fortunately, there will be another Taco Fuego event taking place at another bar in Austin, although no date has been set yet. The owners hope to have similar pop-ups once a month.The discontinued Taco Bell menu items will never be forgotten, and thankfully, the beloved fast-food spot isn't one of the unlucky restaurant chains that have been forced to shut down locations this year. For more on this, here are The Saddest Restaurant Closures In Your State.

  • GHBoy review – a bold look at chemsex and trauma

    GHBoy review – a bold look at chemsex and traumaCharing Cross theatre, London Paul Harvard’s debut play, about homophobia and sexual assault, shows promise and has a complex lead but lacks focus

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said When We Get Back to "Normality"

    One year ago, the holiday movie season was about to kick off, shopping centers were filled to the brink with people, and little kids were sitting on Santa's lap telling him what they wanted for Christmas. However, since COVID-19 became a threat to the health of Americans in early 2020, life as we know it has changed drastically. With a seemingly safe and effective vaccine just days to weeks away, many people are hoping there will be a return to normalcy within the next few months. On Tuesday,  Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, spoke with The Wall Street Journal's Jonathan D. Rockoff, revealing when he expects life to be "normal" again. In short, it depends on the actions of you: the American people.. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.We Could "Start Approaching Normality" by Q2/Q3, Says Dr. FauciWhile a vaccine will help us return to normalcy, it will only be effective if people actually get it. "I think that if we implement the vaccine program that I've just been describing with you, John, that we can do it in the back half of 2021," Fauci revealed. "I believe if we get people vaccinated at a good rate, as we get into the open component where anybody can get vaccinated in April, May, June, July, I believe as we get to the end of the second quarter into the third quarter of the 2021, we can have a degree of protection community that we could start approaching normality in many of that over activities." So what will normal look like? It will involve "getting the CEOs"—he mentioned CEOs because many were tuning into the Wall Street Journal livestream—"to feel comfortable in getting people back in their establishments, having restaurants get in full capacity indoor, having some indoor functions that we can feel safe," such as theaters and places of entertainment and sports events.RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say DoctorsNormality Depends on Enough People Taking the VaccineHowever, he reiterated that in order to get back to normal "towards the second half of 2021," we would need to "implement the vaccine program properly and aggressively." He sounds confident about the distribution. But there are hurdles, like convincing those who are anti-vaccine to take it. He's been promoting the safety of the vaccine to help spread the good word. "The data to prove it's safe and effective is seen first and only, and exclusively, by an independent data and safety monitoring board, not by the company, not by the federal government, but by an independent group of clinicians, vaccinologist immunologists, virologists, statisticians. They look at the data when the data shows, which it has, that the vaccine is safe and efficacious…If you can get people to understand that, with an open mind, you will have essentially dissolved any reason that they might have for not getting vaccinated," he said. "And if they still don't want to get vaccinated, then I think there's something that we really can't overcome—that just inherently anti-vax."RELATED: Simple Ways to Avoid a Heart Attack, According to DoctorsHow to Stay Healthy During the PandemicUnfortunately, it is unlikely that COVID-19 will ever fully go away, and will forever linger. "I don't think we're going to eradicate it the way we did with smallpox, but I think we can do what we've done with polio and what we've done with measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases," he admitted. Until the vaccine takes into effect and there is herd immunity, public health measures will be crucial. Do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Deal alert: Old Navy's triple-layer holiday face masks are on sale starting at just $4

    Add some festive cheer to your collection of face masks.

  • These Are the Two Best Diets For Heart Health, According to Doctors

    If you're looking for a big-time heart health boost, put down the low-fat cookies and low-sodium chips and, instead, start filling your shopping cart with items from the produce section.In a recent study, published in the journal PLOS Medicine, just over 1,000 people who'd had a heart attack were monitored over the course of a year to see if their eating habits made a difference in whether they suffered a second attack. Turns out, they did. Those who followed a Mediterranean style of eating—which involves plenty of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, virgin olive oil, legumes, fish, and nuts—showed much better heart function, specifically in artery flexibility and overall blood flow. These findings fall right in line with other studies that have shown the Mediterranean diet's protective effects on the cardiovascular system, says Robert Greenfield, MD, medical director of non-invasive cardiology and cardiac rehabilitation at MemorialCare Heart&Vascular Institute at Orange Coast Medical Center. (Related: The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.)"There's a reason this way of eating has such longevity in terms of being recommended," he says. "It's not a short-term plan that involves deprivation or cutting out food groups. It's a lifestyle change that's full of heart-healthy options."For example, he says, the healthy fats that come from choices like avocado, olive oil, and salmon help to lower inflammation in the body, which keeps blood pressure regulated. Greenfield adds that these fats also allow you to better absorb certain fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamins A, D, E, and K, as well as minerals including calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc.While the Mediterranean diet does appear to be more effective than a standard low-fat diet (which has been popular among cardiologists for the last couple of decades), it's not a one-size-fits-all type of approach, according to Francesco Cappuccio, MD, professor of cardiovascular medicine and epidemiology at Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, UK.Another option, he adds, would be a diet known as DASH—an acronym for "dietary approaches to stop hypertension"—which is very similar to the Mediterranean plan, but also calls for a significant reduction in sodium. Research has supported the use of that diet for heart health, particularly for people trying to lower blood pressure, Cappuccio says."The takeaway message of both these diets is to cut the amount of red meat and dairy, and load up on fruits and vegetables much more," he advises. "That will give you the fiber, potassium, antioxidants, and polyphenols that keep your cardiovascular system strong."For more, be sure to read 26 Best Omega-3 Foods to Fight Inflammation and Support Heart Health.

  • Victoria Beckham Had the Poshest Take On a Color-Clashing Trend

    Let this be your holiday dressing inspiration.

  • Barre, humbug! Can ballet put a spin on Charles Dickens in new film?

    Barre, humbug! Can ballet put a spin on Charles Dickens in new film?. Russell Maliphant places movement front and centre of A Christmas Carol and dance is also boosting screen successes like Lovers Rock and Giri/Haji

  • Dr. Fauci Says Here's When It's Safe to Go Back to Work

    With a COVID-19 vaccine just days to weeks away, the question on many people's mind is: when will life go back to normal? As many people have been working remotely since March, returning to the workplace will be a key indicator that we are in a good place in regard to the virus. On Tuesday Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, spoke with The Wall Street Journal's Jonathan D. Rockoff, revealing when it will be safe to welcome workers back into the office. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus.It Depends on How Many People Opt to Get VaccinatedAccording to Dr. Fauci, the exact time when it will be safe to work in a group setting depends on how many people opt to get vaccinated. "If we can convince the overwhelming majority of the U.S. population to take the vaccine, when we get through April, May and June, we could likely get most everybody and anybody that wants can get vaccinated to be vaccinated," he explained. "The quicker we do that, the quicker we'll be able to tell the CEOs who are listening and viewing that they're going to be close to normal."He continued to explain that the chance of infection will decrease significantly when herd immunity is achieved. "Once you get an umbrella of herd immunity, as we refer to it, where you have 75% or more of the population vaccinated in this country, the level of circulating virus in the community by definition will be so low that the threat of outbreaks in whatever facility, factory industry, or whatever it is that you're the CEO of, is going to be extremely low." RELATED: 7 Tips You Must Follow to Avoid COVID, Say DoctorsWe Will Still Need to Wash Our HandsAt this time "we're not going to be able to immediately abandon public health measures" that Fauci suggests. However,  the level of infection will be at a lower level — and "you should be thinking about getting them back into the building as soon as you get a level of protection."Fauci also suggests that CEOs establish a testing system where they can do surveillance testing similar to what colleges and universities have done this school year. "You could do that at the level of an industrial establishment," he said. "You don't need to have to be in the dark about what the level of infection is. You do surveillance testing. It often isn't as sensitive, but if you do it frequently enough, it compensates for the lack of the 99% sensitivity." As for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • This popular faux leather jacket is more than 40% off at Nordstrom — Here's why shoppers love it

    "On the fence? Buy it."

  • What to Make of Olivia Jade's Fuchsia Pantsuit

    The apology tour begins.

  • Celebrities Are Bringing Back the Forgotten Ugg Boot That Nordstrom Just Restocked

    Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.

  • This is the only icing recipe you need for holiday cookie decorating

    Like building gingerbread houses, cookie decorating is a holiday right of passage. Watching your sugary, snowmen-shaped confections emerge from the oven, ready to be slathered with icing will make your tummy rumble and your mouth salivate. This recipe for royal icing is perfect for decorating...

  • Grocery Stores Are Bringing Back This COVID-19 Shopping Rule

    When the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hit back in March, a wait to get into your neighborhood grocery store and price changes or product shortages once you finally got inside quickly became the new normal. Though some of those inconveniences appeared to slowly be relaxing starting during the summer months, there are now empty shelves and lines at retailers once again.California recently updated capacity limits for grocery stores in a new wave of coronavirus restrictions. Grocery stores had been restricted to operating at only 20% capacity, but that limit was increased up to 35%, according to the Los Angeles Times. (What items is your neighborhood store likely out of? Here are 8 Grocery Items That May Soon Be in Short Supply.)But the Golden State is far the only state t0 restrict grocery store capacity in an effort to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus. In Oregon, supermarkets can only operate at 75% capacity. In Illinois, grocers can operate at 50% capacity, but "big box" stores that sell groceries are restricted to 25% capacity. A 25% cap was also instituted in Washington state and parts of Maryland. New Mexico's governor went so far as to require grocery stores with "four or more rapid responses of COVID-19 cases reported within in a 14-day period to close for two weeks," according to The Center Square.Some national retailers are tracking the number of customers inside their doors again, too. Walmart resumed counting customers as they entered stores back in November. There is currently only one entrance and exit per location, so employees can better manage the flow of people.Want to stay extra safe at the grocery store next time? Here is The One Vitamin Doctors Are Urging Everyone to Take Right Now.

  • This Phillip Lim Sequin Dress Is Made Out of Seaweed

    The designer opens up about how science is creating a better future in fashion.

  • 6 Twisted Hairstyle Ideas for Anyone with Natural Hair

    For whenever you want to switch things up.

  • A birthday appreciation for Dr Fauci, who will celebrate his 80th on Zoom

    A birthday appreciation for Dr Fauci, who will celebrate his 80th on Zoom. The doctor will turn 80 on 24 December and plans to celebrate responsibly as US coronavirus cases continue to rise at record-breaking level

  • Seth Meyers: 'If you’re not calling this an attempted coup, what are you calling it?'

    Seth Meyers: 'If you’re not calling this an attempted coup, what are you calling it?'. Late-night hosts discuss Trump’s pressuring of the Georgia governor, the run-off Senate elections and the Covid-19 surge

  • A Shocking Number of Restaurants Closed This Fall, New Survey Reports

    Ten thousand more restaurants closed across the country in the past three months, according to a new survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association. In total, more than 17% of all U.S. restaurants are now permanently or temporarily closed—that's more than 110,000 businesses.The bleak figures were included in a letter urging Congress to pass a new coronavirus relief package as the restaurant industry reels. Sean Kennedy, the executive vice president for public affairs at the National Restaurant Association, warned in a letter to congressional leadership that more than 500,000 restaurants face an uncertain future amid "an economic free fall.""And for every month that passes without a solution from Congress, thousands more restaurants will close their doors for good," Kennedy wrote. (Related: McDonald's Is Making These 8 Major Upgrades.)The association gathered restaurant closure data by surveying 6,000 operators, and the data revealed that 87% of full-service restaurants had experienced an average revenue drop of 36%. That sharp decline sparked widespread bankruptcies and closures.Most businesses expected sales to be "even worse" over the next three months. Thirty-seven percent said it was unlikely they would still be in business six months from now without additional federal relief, while 36% said they were considering temporarily shutting down operations until the end of the pandemic.The vast majority of the newly closed restaurants were long-standing fixtures in their communities, which were in business for an average of 16 years. No restaurant model was left unscathed: The list included everything from independent restaurants to fast-food chains and franchises.Here are some of the most iconic restaurants that closed in every state, plus a list of fast-food chains that have filed for bankruptcy this year. Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.