Ariana Grande posed in a $72 bralette to promote her dreamy new fragrance
Ariana Grande is keeping busy following the release of her latest album “Positions”, and the star recently took to Instagram to share another exciting new launch with fans.
The “Thank U, Next” songstress posed in a series of images posted to social media this weekend, where she unveiled her newest fragrance, R.E.M.
The dreamy scent is billed as “an intergalactic dream of femininity and power,” and features a blend of juicy fig and warm salted caramel. Grande’s crystal-encrusted fragrance is sold exclusively at Ulta starting at $56 ($44 USD).
Along with her signature bold cat-eye and high ponytail, the 27-year old opted for a laid-back loungewear look from celeb-favourite activewear brand, Alo Yoga. Grande posed in the California-based brand’s $74 ($58 USD) Delight Bralette, a versatile piece designed for on-the-go comfort and low-impact activity.
Alo Yoga Delight Bralette
SHOP IT: Alo Yoga, $74
The bralette features a plunging V-neckline, delicate adjustable straps and can be worn on its own or layered under your favourite workout gear. Although the bralette is available in sizes S-L, it fits women’s sizes 4-14 thanks to its seamless cotton construction that moves with you. It’s also available in a rainbow of colour options to suit your personal style.
A hit among shoppers as well as pop divas, the Delight Bralette has earned a perfect five-star rating.
“I have this bra in four colours now. No matter what other Alo bras I try... I always come back to wanting to permanently live in the Delight Bralette,” raved one reviewer. “I wear these bras under normal clothes, as tops themselves, and of course for yoga.”
“Perfect for small busts. Snug but very comfortable. Love the adjustable straps. Very cute also!” added another.
