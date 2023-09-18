I tracked down Ariana Grande's favourite Mejuri earrings — and they're only $128

Ariana Grande is a massive Mejuri fan — shop her favourites (photos via Getty & Ariana Grande/TikTok)

As someone who spends much of their workday finding affordable dupes for celebrity-loved styles, I'm always pleasantly surprised when an A-lister wears something already within a regular person's price range.

Ariana Grande is a perfect example of this. As one of the world's best-selling musical artists, the 30-year-old likely has access to some serious cash. However, two of her most-worn earrings are under $150 — Mejuri's Bold Pearl Drop Earrings and Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings.

Bold Pearl Drop Earrings (Photos via Mejuri)

$128 CAD/$98 USD at Mejuri

Grande wore the Canadian brand's Bold Pearl Drop Earrings while attending an event for her beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty, in New York City.

The star paired the $128 earrings with a vintage yellow Courrèges two-piece set, a $2,090 pair of Bottega Veneta knee-high brown boots and $410 Loewe sunglasses.

Loewe Beige Round Sunglasses $410 at SSENSE

Atomic Boot $2,090 at Bottega Veneta

The beauty event marked Grande's first public appearance since her split with Dalton Gomez and controversial new romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Earlier this summer, the singer-actress donned another set of Mejuri pearls, wearing the brand's Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings to a Wimbledon match.

Ariana Grande wearing Mejuri's Bold Pearl Trio Hoop Earrings (photos via Getty & Mejuri).

$128 CAD/$98 at Mejuri

Both retailing for $128 CAD/$98 USD, each set of earrings is made in gold vermeil: a thick 18k gold layer on sterling silver.

While Grande's ultra-feminine pearl earrings have been her go-to's as of late, the pop star has previously been spotted wearing Mejuri's Cartilage Pavé Diamond Mini Hoop and Oversized Thin Gold Hoops Earrings in her Instagram stories. She even wore the brand's Diamond Pearl Studs in a new Vogue Beauty Secrets video. All of this to say — she's a major Mejuri fan.

Cartilage Pavé Diamond Mini Hoop (Photos via Mejuri)

$228 CAD/$168 USD at Mejuri

Ariana Grande wearing Mejuri Oversized Thin Gold Hoops Earrings (photos via Ariana Grande/Instagram & Mejuri).

$478 CAD/$368 USD at Mejuri

Diamond Pearl Studs (photos via Mejuri)

$250 CAD/$198 USD at Mejuri

To shop some of Mejuri's under-$200 best-sellers and treat yourself to some Ariana Grande-approved jewelry for fall, shop our edit below. Who knows? Her next Mejuri spotting may be one of these wallet-friendly styles.

Organic Pearl Hoops $88 at Mejuri

Marquise Topaz Earrings $128 at Mejuri

Bold Pearl Huggies $98 at Mejuri

Mixed Medium Tube Hoops $98 at Mejuri

Mini Pearl Pendant Necklace $128 at Mejuri

Tiny Pearl Necklace $98 at Mejuri

Croissant Dôme Ring $98 at Mejuri

