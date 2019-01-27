Ariana Grande's fans think her latest song is a hint to Big Sean

From Cosmopolitan

When Ariana Grande dropped the tracklist for her new album, our eyes, and the rest of the world's, naturally went to the last song - 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored'.

Naturally, Ariana's fans started questioning who she was referring to, and just like us during any argument with our significant other, they jumped straight to a conclusion without necessarily checking the facts.

Thanks to 'thank u, next' we have a list of all of Ariana's exes and her opinion on them. There was Ricky Alvarez, who makes her laugh every time she listens to the songs she wrote about him. Pete Davidson who she remains "so thankful" for, Mac Miller who "was an angel", and then there was Big Sean.

When it came to Big Sean she wrote, "Thought I'd end up with Sean, but it wasn't a match" and in the video she wrote "might still get it", next to his picture.

Photo credit: YouTube.com/ArianaGrande More

Maybe it's this information that has sent fans into a frenzy, but the theory going round on Twitter, is that 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' is about Big Sean.

I’m legit concern @ArianaGrande’s #breakupwithyourgirlfriendimbored is directed to @BigSean and @JheneAiko 😓 seems like it might be time to have a stash of 🍿 ready....just in case pic.twitter.com/5a3yO3Gp5g - 🚨Simone Isabel 💋 (@Simone_Isabel) January 23, 2019

BREAK UP WITH YOUR GIRLFRIEND IM BORED @ArianaGrande WTF IS THIS BOUT BIG SEAN? HOLY SHIT pic.twitter.com/v8aIhs5Oh7 - lily 💍🇦🇷 (@raincdrops) January 22, 2019

ariana grande naming a track "break up with your girlfriend, I'm bored" is a NEXT LEVEL mood. Also who could it possibly be about ? 🙃 @BigSean hello. pic.twitter.com/CeMuUjefVA - AJ (@ajkoxx) January 23, 2019

@ArianaGrande the fact that everybody thinks that #BreakUpWithYourGirlfriendImBored is about @BigSean means that everyone wants a reunion pic.twitter.com/DD5tChOH8E - NikkiBlessed 💍 (@NikkiWeb) January 23, 2019

We gonna ignore that that last track is about Big Sean 😂😂 #arianagrande https://t.co/3aRrytYdh7 - Sarah ✨ (@sapphirexx) January 23, 2019

Although the people of Twitter have approximately sweet FA to go by, it seems the Big Sean theory is sticking, and the fact that he's been rumoured to have broken up with his girlfriend Jhené Aiko, isn't helping.

Life was so much simpler in the Pete Davidson days...

Follow Laura on Instagram.





('You Might Also Like',)