Arjo Atayde denies sharing photo with Maine Mendoza

8 Feb – Fans and bashers alike went wild when a photo of Arjo Atayde and Maine Mendoza was posted on a verified Facebook page of the actor, a week after he confirmed rumours of their relationship.

As reported on Inquirer, the photo, which was shared on 6 February, was of Atayde and Mendoza posing together along with another companion, accompanied by a sunflower emoji in the caption.

While fans of the two expressed support and excitement for the couple, some fans of Mendoza's love team with Alden Richards are expressing annoyance with Atayde for supposedly displaying their romance in public while Mendoza has not spoken up about it at all.

However, on the same day that the photo came out, Atayde took to Instagram Story to clarify the situation, saying that the said verified account is not his in the first place.

It is noted that Atayde did not share such photo on his personal Instagram account, proving that the Facebook account is not his, despite it being verified.

(Photo Source: Arjo Atayde Instagram)