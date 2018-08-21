Arsene Wenger Had To Have A Bodyguard For His Last Two Years At Arsenal

From Esquire

The Wenger Out gang finally got their wish at last in the summer, after convincing Arsene Wenger that pottering around Europe doing the odd TV appearance might be more fun than having to take a couple of hours out of every day to patiently explain to Granit Xhaka that two yellow cards make a red.

It's emerged that during the period when Wenger became, according to Arsenal Fan TV types, responsible for everything wrong at Arsenal, he had to have his own bodyguard to assure his safety.

In an updated version of John Cross's biography The Inside Story Of Arsenal Under Wenger, it's revealed that Wenger was given his own security detail for all games from the middle of 2016 onwards.

That wasn't in response to the threat posed by hand-drawn WENGER OUT signs in A4 plastic wallets held in silent vigil by fans in kagouls, horrifying as they were. It was the threat of international terrorism. After the attempted terrorist attack at the friendly between France and Germany in November 2015 football tightened its security further, and Wenger's bodyguard was part of the renewed focus on the safety of staff and players.

#WengerOut Sign spotted during a rally in South Africa against President Jacob Zuma's recent cabinet reshuffle #wengerout #Arsenal #afc pic.twitter.com/nYX2YnJnJT - Wenger Out Signs (@WengerOutSigns) April 7, 2017

The book also points to the 3-2 away defeat at Stoke City in December 2014 as the point when a subset of Arsenal's fans became much more openly hostile and abusive toward Wenger, including throwing vitriol at him in person at Stoke station.

