Art inspired by sea shown on World Ocean Day

A Brighton-based artist is showing her work as part of an exhibition delving into the challenges facing the seas, which opens in Seaford on World Ocean Day.

The exhibition, She and the Sea, at the Crypt Gallery in Church Street, features work by Laura Callaghan among other regional artists specialising in ceramics, textiles and jewellery and pieces by local art students.

Ms Callaghan, who was born in Margate, Kent, and lives and works in Saltdean, describes herself as a textural mixed media ecofeminist artist, taking her inspiration from the natural world and the oceans.

World Ocean Day is an international event held on 8 June each year.

