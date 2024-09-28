Art show lifts lid on the use of AI in photography

An A1 image recreated from the description of another photo that said "smiling woman, holding a bouquet of sunflowers in front of a blue background" [Fergus Laidlaw/Arnab Chakravarty]

An art exhibition showcasing the past and future of the art of photography will also press viewers to be more "critical and informed" about the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Community Portraits uses a variety of photographic techniques to capture images of ordinary people in Bedford who would not usually get the chance of a professional gallery shot.

Arnab Chakravarty, a digital artist whose AI work will be on show, said he wanted viewers to question what they were seeing, as well as "ask questions and be aware of the whole problematic nature of it."

The exhibition runs at The Higgins Bedford, until 23 February.

Families, college students and carers feature in the Community Portraits project [Bedford College student]

Mr Chakravarty, who is working with Fergus Laidlaw, said: "There is a lot of hype around AI - everyone is taking about it.

"It's like the Wild West, we don't have set standards.

"People should question what they are seeing, ask questions and be aware of the whole problematic nature of it."

In the exhibition a computers take one of the portraits, use the images description and then creates a new AI image, for visitors to see if its a successful interpretation or not.

"The machine sees the stereotypes and replicated bias, but we can see more than the person in front of us.

"This is the future we're heading towards, so let's be a bit more critical and informed about it."

Many of the photographs were taken at FUJIFILM House of Photography, in London [Bedford College student]

The exhibition by Bedford Creative Arts (BCA), in collaborated with The Higgins, and supported by Bedford-based Fujifilm UK, features images that have been taken using cyanotype or glass-plate techniques - and the latest digital cameras.

Ami Aubrey, programme producer for BCA, said they had to chose 150 images from more than 1,000.

"We hope that visitors will be inspired to consider the role of the camera in capturing portraits – not just the mobile phone," she said.

"It’s a reflection on photography’s value as an artform as we enter a future where anyone can take a photo, but it is also open to manipulation through technology."

The rich culture of Bedford is a feature of the exhibition [Chiara MacCall]

The exhibition received funding from Arts Council England, The Steel Charitable Trust, The Wixamtree Trust and Fujifilm UK.

Follow Beds, Herts and Bucks news on BBC Sounds, Facebook, Instagram and X.

You might also be interested in

Related internet links