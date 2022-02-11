What is arteriosclerosis? Actor's cause of death often goes undetected until it's too late

TV star Morgan Stevens was found dead at 70. (Image via Getty Images)

A former "Melrose Place" actor died late last month of a disease that commonly goes undetected until there is a medical emergency.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s office has released details of actor Morgan Stevens’s death after his body was found during a wellness check in his Hollywood home.

Officials say the 70-year-old actor, who rose to fame on the '80s TV series "Fame," died on Jan. 26 of arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a condition described as the hardening and thickening of the arteries.

According to a 2021 study, the chronic inflammatory disease is the underlying cause of approximately 50 per cent of all deaths in westernized society and the leading cause of all cardiovascular diseases.

What is arteriosclerosis?

Healthy arteries are flexible and elastic, but the Mayo Clinic says over time they can harden.

Arteriosclerosis occurs when “the blood vessels that carry oxygen and nutrients from your heart to the rest of your body (arteries) become thick and stiff.” This can restrict the blood flow to your organs and tissues and can lead to stroke, heart attacks and peripheral arterial disease, which narrows the blood vessels to your lower extremities, resulting in pain or numbness in the legs.

The warning signs of arteriosclerosis

Many people are walking around with arteriosclerosis and don’t know they have it until a medical emergency occurs, like a blood clot, heart attack or stroke.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, that’s because the condition typically doesn’t produce symptoms until an artery is blocked or very narrow.

Dr. Grant Hatch, a professor of pharmacology and therapeutics at the University of Manitoba, says asking your doctor for a blood test can help in early detection.

“The doctor will check your blood pressure and look at the level of low-density lipoprotein particles (bi-products of fat transports) in the blood [and] levels of triglycerides the patient has,” Hatch tells Yahoo Canada.

Low-density lipoprotein particles (LDL particles) can get stuck to artery walls and cause blockages over time. Monitoring the levels of LDL particles, considered a harmful cholesterol protein, can help doctors determine whether or not someone is likely to develop cardiovascular disease.

It’s also important to pay attention to any signs of angina (nausea, pressure, burning or squeezing of the chest) and numbness in your arms or legs, which could indicate inadequate blood flow in the body.

Treating the condition early could help prevent the disease from advancing and causing a heart attack or stroke.

Who is at risk for arteriosclerosis?

One of the biggest risk factors for arteriosclerosis is family history of premature coronary heart disease. Age also plays a role; men who are older than 45 years of age and women over 55 are at an increased risk of developing arteriosclerosis.

Aside from genetics and age, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, cigarette smoking and an unhealthy diet can all be linked to the cardiovascular condition.

How do you prevent developing arteriosclerosis?

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease, which includes arteriosclerosis, is the leading cause of death globally, “taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year.”

In order to maintain healthy cholesterol and blood pressure, a well-balanced diet and lifestyle goes a long way with treating arteriosclerosis.

“Once you get a blood test and you have high cholesterol levels and you maybe have risk factors in your family, doctors will put you on a diet,” Hatch explains. “If none of these things have worked then they’ll start thinking of giving you drugs.”

When it comes to non-pharmacological approaches, Hatch recommends exercise and adding dietary fibre, plant sterols and fish oils like Omega-3 fatty acids to your diet.

What medications can you take to treat arteriosclerosis?

There are various medications available for people with arteriosclerosis to help slow and manage the condition.

A doctor may prescribe their patient with statins or other cholesterol medications like bile-acid binding resins and cholesterol absorption inhibitors to help bring LDL levels down.

“They [statins] basically inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the body, primarily in the liver that’s their biggest effect,” says Hatch. “They’re the first drug of choice for most patients.”

Blood thinners and blood pressure medications are additional approaches a doctor may want to try to treat arteriosclerosis. Sometimes it’s not just one medication, but a combination that works best, according to Hatch.

With or without medication, arteriosclerosis is not a curable condition. However, by speaking to your doctor early on and making the necessary lifestyle changes, it is possible to manage the condition.

