Artisan line-up at the Country Living Christmas Market 2024

The Country Living Christmas Market, part of Good Housekeeping Live, is fast approaching and we can't wait to welcome over one hundred Country Living-approved artisans.

Over the four-day event – running from Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th November in Islington, London – you can kick your festive shopping into action. Find the perfect gifts for loved ones while browsing home accessories, soft furnishings, Christmas decorations, cosy winter clothing, delicious food and drink, jewellery, craft kits and more.



BUY TICKETS TO SHOP

Browse our directory of resident small businesses below and make a note of their stand numbers so you can find them on the day. A digital site map will be made available during the event.

This enriched festive experience will also feature talks with celebrities including Dame Prue Leith, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Liz Earle, Lucy Worsley, and James Middleton as well as workshops, cooking demos and more. Daily schedules will be available soon, so you can plan your movements in advance.

If you haven't already bought your ticket, you can do so here. We'll see you there!

Country Living Christmas Market 2024 Artisan Directory

A

Adams & Mack – Stand B45

Alicia Breakspear – Stand A23a

Amy Trudgian Art – Stand B56

ANI Skincare – Stand M3

Angel Ceramics - Stand A29

Arleen Wild – Stand B50

Artezen London – Stand B20a

Artemis Muse – Stand A19

Ava and Azar – Stand A1

B

Barbers Bean to Bar – Stand B3

Beirut Boutique Ltd. – Stand B58

Beyond Biasa – Stand A9

Bill Brown Bags – Stand S10

Broadlands Pottery – Stand A3

C

Cabin & Cowshed Soap Co – Stand B48

Cape Cove – Stand A36

Casa Dextiles – Stand B27

Caurnie Soaperie – Stand B13

Charlie & Ivy's – Stand B29

Charlie Davies Designs – Stand A16

Christin Ranger Jewellery – Stand M2

Ciara Daisy – Stand B49

CityStack – Stand B22a

Coach House Partners – Stand S12

Cocoa Cashmere London – Stand A38

CocoLuxe Ltd – Stand B27a

Coffeenotes – Stand M6

Conscious Yoga Collective – Stand A32

Corinne Thompson – Stand B52

Corker Wine – Stand B2

Country Living – Stand B64a

Cosaporto – Stand B6

Cotton & Grey - Stand B34

Craftpod – Stand S23

D

De Morgan and byLegacy – Stand B28

Dead Sea Dream – Stand A37

DEEP Almond Butter – Stand B21

Devon Rum Company – Stand B5

Diggle Chocolates – Stand S22

E

Edurino – Stand B2a

Ella & Cherry – Stand A15

every&one – Stand A46a

F

Formation Co. Jewellery – Stand A35

Fox Cub & Co – Stand A49

Francesca Stella – Stand S25

Freddie's Flowers – Stand B60

G

Gin Bothy – Stand B10

Glass Cathedrals – Stand B32

Grasmere Gingerbread – Stand B19

H

Halo Bottle – Stand A27

Hampton Court Spirits – Stand B20

Happy Scent Co. – Stand A11

Have a Gander – Stand B23

Hayley Emma Studio – B53

Himalayan Pashmina – Stand B47

Hive and Keeper – Stand A18

Hogben Pottery – Stand A39

Home Sussex – Stand B18

I

IND!E Collection – Stand A14

Indu Cosmetics – Stand A22

J

Jane Poole Interiors – Stand B38

Jardine De France – M5

Jewellery Cave Ltd – Stand B17

Jo Butcher Embroidery Artist – Stand A31

Jo Downs Handmade Glass – Stand M4

JonoKnife – Stand B5a

K

Kate Boulter Felt Art – Stand A1a

Katrina Shearlaw Glass – Stand B42

Kaveri Drinks – Stand B1b

Keeper Clothes – Stand B65

Kettlewell Colours – Stand A21

L

L’Art et les Manières – Stand B35

Light Style London – Stand B37

Little Olive Company – Stand A39a

Lizey May Illustration – Stand B26a

Love Coco – Stand B22

Lucy Loves This – Stand B33

M

Made Kind – Stand A42a

Maison Elhoria – Stand S20

Mamie Coco Atelier – Stand B23b

Meminio – Stand S26

Molly Olivia London – Stand B40

Monkey Sox – Stand B40c

Moroccan White – Stand B41d

Morris Prints – Stand A24a

N

NAMOONA – Stand A12

Nede Hair Care – Stand A12a

New Forest Shortbead – Stand B1a

Noah Morris Bespoke – Stand B4

Noook Limited – Stand B26

O

O'Donnell Moonshine – Stand B8

Only Coco Chocolate – Stand B23a

P

Palamuti Studios – Stand B19a

Paper and Sprig – Stand A1b

Pedal & Brass – Stand B43

Penny & Paige – B41c

Philip Sharpe Antique Maps – Stand A2

Pip Portley Jewellery – Stand A22a

Potting Up – Stand A5

Pru Design – Stand B40b

Q

Quince Jewellery – Stand B39

R

Rachel Stowe – Stand S19

Rebecca Pitcher – Stand M8

Reia Store Limited – Stand A19a

Rekha Karnik Designs – Stand B55

Red Door Posters – Stand A26

Rhe Amore – Stand A48

Riverford Organic Farmers – Stand B9

roots&ro Ltd. – Stand B40d

Rosemullion Distillery – Stand S5

Rustic Escapes – Stand B3a

S

Sahar Scents – Stand B41a

Salcombe Diary – Stand S1

Samantha Hall Designs – Stand B46

Sarah de Larrinaga Jewellery – Stand B55a

Scotfield Alpaca – Stand B35a

SE-LF – Stand B59

Scrumbles – Stand B11

Sikhana Ltd – Stand S2

Silver Art – Stand B25

Soctopus – Stand B12

Solid Cologne – Stand A8

Sopiko – Stand S17

Stavros Constantinou – Stand A46

SUVRITA KOTHARI – Stand A30

Suzanne Gray Glass – Stand A24

T

Tales & Treats – Stand B40e

Ted & Dino – Stand B24a

The Cornish Cheese Company – Stand B1

The Eden Collections – Stand B24

The Flamingo Spirit – Stand B41

The Honest Bean Co. – Stand B31

The Italian Wine Shop – Stand B7

The Mexican Coffee Company – Stand S6

The Print Rescuer – Stand B14

The Slow Vinegar Company – Stand S4

The Uncommon Wine of England – Stand B31a

The Way To You – Stand A40a

The Wick and Wax Company – Stand A28

Thermomix – Stand B6a

Tollhouse Country Crafts – Stand A23

Town Farm Loveliness – Stand S17a

treutmade – Stand A6

Trousseau of Nottingham Lace – Stand B36

Truffle Guys – Stand B4a

U

UmmPixies – Stand A17

V

Vanity Studios – Stand B44

Vespucci Adventures – Stand A33

Vstyle – Stand B58a

W

What on Earth! Magazinew – Stand B16

WildJac – Stand B30

Woodland Trust – Stand G21

X,Y,Z

Zesty Lemons – Stand A4

Want to exhibit with us?

We have limited exhibitor space left to book but are still taking enquiries. Email countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk to register your interest and one of our dedicated Small Business Partnerships Team will be in touch. Or you can apply directly below and we'll get back to you.

APPLY NOW

You Might Also Like