Artisan line-up at the Country Living Christmas Market 2024
The Country Living Christmas Market, part of Good Housekeeping Live, is fast approaching and we can't wait to welcome over one hundred Country Living-approved artisans.
Over the four-day event – running from Wednesday 13th to Saturday 16th November in Islington, London – you can kick your festive shopping into action. Find the perfect gifts for loved ones while browsing home accessories, soft furnishings, Christmas decorations, cosy winter clothing, delicious food and drink, jewellery, craft kits and more.
Browse our directory of resident small businesses below and make a note of their stand numbers so you can find them on the day. A digital site map will be made available during the event.
This enriched festive experience will also feature talks with celebrities including Dame Prue Leith, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, Liz Earle, Lucy Worsley, and James Middleton as well as workshops, cooking demos and more. Daily schedules will be available soon, so you can plan your movements in advance.
If you haven't already bought your ticket, you can do so here. We'll see you there!
Country Living Christmas Market 2024 Artisan Directory
A
Adams & Mack – Stand B45
Alicia Breakspear – Stand A23a
Amy Trudgian Art – Stand B56
ANI Skincare – Stand M3
Angel Ceramics - Stand A29
Arleen Wild – Stand B50
Artezen London – Stand B20a
Artemis Muse – Stand A19
Ava and Azar – Stand A1
B
Barbers Bean to Bar – Stand B3
Beirut Boutique Ltd. – Stand B58
Beyond Biasa – Stand A9
Bill Brown Bags – Stand S10
Broadlands Pottery – Stand A3
C
Cabin & Cowshed Soap Co – Stand B48
Cape Cove – Stand A36
Casa Dextiles – Stand B27
Caurnie Soaperie – Stand B13
Charlie & Ivy's – Stand B29
Charlie Davies Designs – Stand A16
Christin Ranger Jewellery – Stand M2
Ciara Daisy – Stand B49
CityStack – Stand B22a
Coach House Partners – Stand S12
Cocoa Cashmere London – Stand A38
CocoLuxe Ltd – Stand B27a
Coffeenotes – Stand M6
Conscious Yoga Collective – Stand A32
Corinne Thompson – Stand B52
Corker Wine – Stand B2
Country Living – Stand B64a
Cosaporto – Stand B6
Cotton & Grey - Stand B34
Craftpod – Stand S23
D
De Morgan and byLegacy – Stand B28
Dead Sea Dream – Stand A37
DEEP Almond Butter – Stand B21
Devon Rum Company – Stand B5
Diggle Chocolates – Stand S22
E
Edurino – Stand B2a
Ella & Cherry – Stand A15
every&one – Stand A46a
F
Formation Co. Jewellery – Stand A35
Fox Cub & Co – Stand A49
Francesca Stella – Stand S25
Freddie's Flowers – Stand B60
G
Gin Bothy – Stand B10
Glass Cathedrals – Stand B32
Grasmere Gingerbread – Stand B19
H
Halo Bottle – Stand A27
Hampton Court Spirits – Stand B20
Happy Scent Co. – Stand A11
Have a Gander – Stand B23
Hayley Emma Studio – B53
Himalayan Pashmina – Stand B47
Hive and Keeper – Stand A18
Hogben Pottery – Stand A39
Home Sussex – Stand B18
I
IND!E Collection – Stand A14
Indu Cosmetics – Stand A22
J
Jane Poole Interiors – Stand B38
Jardine De France – M5
Jewellery Cave Ltd – Stand B17
Jo Butcher Embroidery Artist – Stand A31
Jo Downs Handmade Glass – Stand M4
JonoKnife – Stand B5a
K
Kate Boulter Felt Art – Stand A1a
Katrina Shearlaw Glass – Stand B42
Kaveri Drinks – Stand B1b
Keeper Clothes – Stand B65
Kettlewell Colours – Stand A21
L
L’Art et les Manières – Stand B35
Light Style London – Stand B37
Little Olive Company – Stand A39a
Lizey May Illustration – Stand B26a
Love Coco – Stand B22
Lucy Loves This – Stand B33
M
Made Kind – Stand A42a
Maison Elhoria – Stand S20
Mamie Coco Atelier – Stand B23b
Meminio – Stand S26
Molly Olivia London – Stand B40
Monkey Sox – Stand B40c
Moroccan White – Stand B41d
Morris Prints – Stand A24a
N
NAMOONA – Stand A12
Nede Hair Care – Stand A12a
New Forest Shortbead – Stand B1a
Noah Morris Bespoke – Stand B4
Noook Limited – Stand B26
O
O'Donnell Moonshine – Stand B8
Only Coco Chocolate – Stand B23a
P
Palamuti Studios – Stand B19a
Paper and Sprig – Stand A1b
Pedal & Brass – Stand B43
Penny & Paige – B41c
Philip Sharpe Antique Maps – Stand A2
Pip Portley Jewellery – Stand A22a
Potting Up – Stand A5
Pru Design – Stand B40b
Q
Quince Jewellery – Stand B39
R
Rachel Stowe – Stand S19
Rebecca Pitcher – Stand M8
Reia Store Limited – Stand A19a
Rekha Karnik Designs – Stand B55
Red Door Posters – Stand A26
Rhe Amore – Stand A48
Riverford Organic Farmers – Stand B9
roots&ro Ltd. – Stand B40d
Rosemullion Distillery – Stand S5
Rustic Escapes – Stand B3a
S
Sahar Scents – Stand B41a
Salcombe Diary – Stand S1
Samantha Hall Designs – Stand B46
Sarah de Larrinaga Jewellery – Stand B55a
Scotfield Alpaca – Stand B35a
SE-LF – Stand B59
Scrumbles – Stand B11
Sikhana Ltd – Stand S2
Silver Art – Stand B25
Soctopus – Stand B12
Solid Cologne – Stand A8
Sopiko – Stand S17
Stavros Constantinou – Stand A46
SUVRITA KOTHARI – Stand A30
Suzanne Gray Glass – Stand A24
T
Tales & Treats – Stand B40e
Ted & Dino – Stand B24a
The Cornish Cheese Company – Stand B1
The Eden Collections – Stand B24
The Flamingo Spirit – Stand B41
The Honest Bean Co. – Stand B31
The Italian Wine Shop – Stand B7
The Mexican Coffee Company – Stand S6
The Print Rescuer – Stand B14
The Slow Vinegar Company – Stand S4
The Uncommon Wine of England – Stand B31a
The Way To You – Stand A40a
The Wick and Wax Company – Stand A28
Thermomix – Stand B6a
Tollhouse Country Crafts – Stand A23
Town Farm Loveliness – Stand S17a
treutmade – Stand A6
Trousseau of Nottingham Lace – Stand B36
Truffle Guys – Stand B4a
U
UmmPixies – Stand A17
V
Vanity Studios – Stand B44
Vespucci Adventures – Stand A33
Vstyle – Stand B58a
W
What on Earth! Magazinew – Stand B16
WildJac – Stand B30
Woodland Trust – Stand G21
X,Y,Z
Zesty Lemons – Stand A4
Want to exhibit with us?
We have limited exhibitor space left to book but are still taking enquiries. Email countrylivingshows@hearst.co.uk to register your interest and one of our dedicated Small Business Partnerships Team will be in touch. Or you can apply directly below and we'll get back to you.
You Might Also Like