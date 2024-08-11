Artists will go big, with a chance to go bigger, at Bellingham’s Noisy Waters festival

The second Annual Noisy Waters Mural Festival returns to Bellingham the weekend of Aug. 16-18, bringing live painting, food, drinks, live music, workshops and kids activities to the waterfront.

The free festival gets its name from the Lhaq’temish word Xwot’qom, or “Whatcom,” which translates to “noisy water,” according to a news release from the festival.

“This event is quite literally where artistic talent shines brightest. Whether you’re seeking connection, inspiration or an opportunity to witness transformation in our community, we welcome you to observe a curated selection of the world’s finest muralists,” Noisy Waters Co-founder, Nick Hartrich, wrote in the news release.

The festival had nearly 200 artists apply to participate, but only 25 artists from Europe and North America were selected, and eight finalists were given the opportunity to paint murals during the event. After the murals are completed, festival guests can vote for their favorite mural, and the top three artists will receive commissions for large murals in Bellingham.

“The vision of Noisy Waters Mural Festival is a representation of our community values, which not only enriches our cultural panorama but also bolsters our standing as a destination that champions creativity, diversity, and community cohesion,” said Mike Hogan, the public affairs administrator for the Port of Bellingham, one of the festival’s lead sponsors, wrote in the news release.

The festival will also include painting for kids and teens, spray painting workshops, bicycle-powered mural tours, a Makers Market with over 70 vendors, live music and DJs, artist print sales and an upcycled fashion show.

The festival is put on by Paper Whale, a local placemaking agency and cultural accelerator “with a goal to cultivate community by producing multi-sensory events that inspire and creatively activate placemaking,” according to the news release.

The full festival schedule and artist list can be found on the festival’s website. The festival is free to attend and does not require any tickets or reservations.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Aug. 16 and 17, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Peter Paulson Stage, adjacent to Trackside Beer Garden at 298 W Laurel St. in Bellingham.