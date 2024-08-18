Artists get creative to help centuries-old tree

Figurative painter and portrait artist Rachel Constantine said the London plane tree was "extraordinary" [Sam Read/BBC]

Artists are helping preserve one of the largest and oldest London plane trees in the UK, which is thought to have been a gift from King Charles II to the Bishop of Ely more than 300 years ago.

About 90 creatives have produced works based on the tree in the gardens of the King’s School, Ely, Cambridgeshire.

Their work will be shown at an exhibition next month to help raise the £60,000 needed for work to protect the tree.

Painter Rachel Constantine said she had maps of ancient woodlands in the UK and was trying to find the oldest trees, but she had "seen nothing like this... it's incredible".

David Day wants the tree preserved for future generations to enjoy [Sam Read/BBC]

David Day, chair of governors at the school, which took over custody of the tree in 2012, organised an event to protect the historic tree.

"Because of the response people get from it and the commitment people have towards this tree, it really does pull you in," he told BBC Look East.

"I'm very enthusiastic and determined to make sure we do the right thing for the tree and preserve it for future generations."

Believed to have been planted when it was 10 years old in 1674, Mr Day said the tree had a strong heritage and a "direct emotional impact on people".

Claire Valentine-Gibson said she was particularly interested in capturing the mysticism and magic of the tree [Sam Read/BBC]

Painter and sculptor Claire Valentine-Gibson travelled from Staffordshire to be a part of the event and meet the "very special tree".

She said it was about "transporting your mind from the mundane to the magical, and trees are very much part of that for me because of all their branches and their mysterious nature".

The tree needs its original cable bracing replacing with more modern support to allow it to move naturally and improve its own strength.

The University of Cambridge has also installed monitoring equipment on the tree.

Mr Day said the tree was not at risk of falling but, like many trees of its age, it needed human intervention to help keep it strong.

Virginia Albutt, from Cambridge, said she was amazed when she saw the tree, and had enjoyed painting in a group for a change [Sam Read/BBC]

