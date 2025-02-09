Artists decry ‘irresponsible’ plans to demolish brutalist Midlands tower

The George Wallis building was built in the late 1960s and is one of the few remaining brutalist buildings that remains in good condition.

The George Wallis building was built in the late 1960s and is one of the few remaining brutalist buildings that remains in good condition. Photograph: Keenstock/Alamy

Artists and conservation groups have decried the “irresponsible” plan to tear down a brutalist arts tower at a Midlands university, saying the proposed redevelopment is overlooking the “massive historical significance” of the structure.

The University of Wolverhampton has earmarked the nine-storey School of Art, which is also known as the George Wallis building, for demolition as part of a “radical” expansion proposal. But it has faced opposition from the Twentieth Century Society, which has submitted a listing application to Historic England that could prevent its destruction.

Built between 1966 and 1970 and designed by Diamond, Redfern & Partners, the building sits beside Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium and is one of a small number of brutalist buildings of its type that remain in good condition.

“This is an excellent surviving example of a postwar art school that has remained in its original use and survives in very good condition, and is loved by both staff and students,” a Twentieth Century Society spokesperson said. “It clearly has abundant potential to be sympathetically upgraded or reconfigured to suit whatever plans the university may develop in the years to come. On the other hand, demolition would simply be wasteful, irresponsible and anti-growth.”

Historic England is assessing the School of Art and will submit its advice to the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, which will make the ultimate decision. A listing would mean the arts tower was of “special architectural or historic interest” and would have legal protection from demolition.

Gavin Rogers, a senior lecturer in fine art and photography at the university, said many students were “angry, confused and disappointed” by the demolition plan. “Yes, it can get a bit cold in the winter and some double glazing would be nice, but any replacement would never match the spirit that this building offers,” he said.

The building was the site of the First National Black Art Convention in October 1982, where many of the most celebrated British artists of the last four decades congregated to discuss what black art was for in the early part of the Thatcher era. Sonia Boyce, who won the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2022 for her work Feeling Her Way, was in attendance, as was the Black Audio Film Collective, including John Akomfrah, who represented the UK at the Venice Biennale last year.

The Turner prize winner Lubaina Himid was present that day, as were other Turner nominees Ingrid Pollard (who also won the Hasselblad award in 2024) and Claudette Johnson, who had a studio in the building and was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university in 2022 for “her contribution to the arts and creative industries sector”.

Other alumni include Cornelia Parker and the founder of the design website Dezeen, Marcus Fairs.

Johnson was part of the Blk Art Group, which formed in Wolverhampton and included Janet Vernon, Dominic Dawes, Wenda Leslie, Ian Palmer, Marlene Smith, Eddie Chambers and Donald Rodney, who is the subject of a major retrospective that comes to the Whitechapel Gallery this week.

Another member of the group, Keith Piper, who recently responded to the Rex Whistler mural at Tate Britain, said the building was a site of “massive historical significance”.

He said: “As the site of the First National Black Art Convention in October 1982, it will for ever be the location where artists who would become central to the development of British art of the following decades met for the first time and went on to form some of the most important collaborations of the decade and beyond.”

The event was commemorated at an anniversary conference in 2012 and a symposium in 2023, while a research project was set up by Piper and the rest of the Blk Art Group that includes audio recordings from the event in which Boyce, Johnson and Himid can be clearly heard.

A university spokesperson said that under the current redevelopment plan the School of Art and Creative Industries would be relocated to a different building “where we will develop new, modern, inspiring teaching and learning spaces that help to foster creativity, collaboration, innovation and an enriched student experience.“This is a very exciting time for the University of Wolverhampton and we look forward to working with our staff, students and partners to deliver this ambitious and transformative programme.”