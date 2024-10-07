Artist's mural for park he learned to draw in

Robert Newbiggin said he wanted to give something back to the park in which he learned to draw as a child [BBC]

An artist who learned to draw in a park when he was a child has now unveiled a large mural there.

Artist Robert Newbiggin said he learnt to draw in Southport Botanic Gardens when he was eight, and wanted to give something back.

He said he had included elements that are now gone, because "people don't realise the things that are missing, like the conservatory".

Former boxer turned artist Robert, now in his late 50s, said: "I think people should be able to see how it used to be here, because it's a beautiful park."

He also painted a mural on his house which he said is inspired by the time he lived in Lancaster and visited the Lake District [BBC]

The mural took two years to complete, with Robert finding the time to work on it between other projects.

"I think it's important that people know the history", he said.

The painting was unveiled by the mayor of Sefton June Burns last week, and won praise from visitors to the park.

"I think it's wonderful. To think it used to be a plain wall... and now it looks fantastic," one resident said.

Other pieces of Robert's art can be seen around the town.

On a building in Houghton Street there is a 24ft (7m) portrait of Captain Tom Moore, who became a household name after raising millions of pounds for charity by walking up and down his garden on his walking frame during the coronavirus lockdown.

Robert also painted a mural on his house, which he said was inspired by visits to the Lake District.

"My neighbour said, 'Oh I love your mural' - and she gets a better view of it than we do.

"So I said, 'Well can I do your gable end, then'.

"She said yeah, so their wall will be Lake Windermere."

