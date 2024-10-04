New artwork to highlight deforestation damage

The art will simulate the experience of a forest fire [Luke Jerram]

A new art installation is opening to highlight the issue of deforestation around the world.

Tipping Point, by Bristol artist Luke Jerram, will combine smoke, lights and sound to simulate forest fires.

The installation will run at the University of Bristol's Botanic Garden from 4 to 6 October.

It was commissioned by the Botanic Garden and campaign group Make My Money Matter, which claims £300bn of pension investments are linked to deforestation.

The soundtrack for the artwork was made by BAFTA award-winning composer Dan Jones, with audio of chainsaws whirring and fleeing animals, alongside interviews of people who have experienced forest fires directly.

Deforestation of rainforests, including the Amazon, has been happening on a large scale in recent years.

Alongside the installation, the university will host a range of talks on the subject.

Jo House, Professor of Environmental Science and Policy at the University of Bristol's Cabot Institute for the Environment said: “Forest fires are increasing in frequency and damage.

"They can be devastating for communities and nature in ways captured by this powerful artwork.

"It is in our collective hands to take action, which can be as simple as informing ourselves and others.”

