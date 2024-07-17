As a fitness writer, this is the one Prime Day deal that got me excited

Call me a fitness nerd if you want, I'll wear the badge proudly. With a master's degree in exercise science and eight health and fitness-related certifications to my name, I live and die by finding and sharing the absolute best fitness products there are — you know, the ones I actually want to buy and use myself. And while there have been a number of Prime Day discounts I've been taking advantage of this year, there's only one that really piqued my interest: the AssaultRunner.

And while I know it's a tough pill to swallow to look at the discounted price of $2,550 and think, "Hey, that's a good deal," I'm going to tell you exactly why it's worth every penny, and why you should buy it today.

You can use the treadmill anywhere — no power outlet required

If you're unfamiliar with the AssaultRunner, it's not your typical treadmill because it's a manual treadmill. That means it's completely human-powered and doesn't require an electrical source to run. That's one of the first reasons I'm a fan. For one thing, that means you can use it anywhere, regardless of whether you're close to an electrical outlet. You can even use it outside. For someone like me who's limited on interior space but has a good-sized covered patio to use, I can set this bad boy up on the porch and I don't have to worry about whether its electrical parts will get messed up being exposed to the elements.

You'll get a tougher workout

The human-powered nature of the treadmill also means it delivers a tougher workout than a traditional treadmill. With your standard variety machine, you set the belt to the speed you want it to go and you just "follow along," so to speak. It's a close representation of running outside, but it's not a perfect replication, and it's relatively easier to do.

Conversely, manual treadmills like the AssaultRunner Pro are a relatively more difficult workout than standard pavement pounding (I'm not just making this up — it's been studied.) You have to power the slatted belt with your own feet and legs as you push the belt backward with each step. This engages more muscles and requires you to continue pushing as you run — if your intensity slows, so does the treadmill; if your intensity ramps up, the belt speeds up along with you. This gives you complete control over your speed, intensity and workout, which is ideal for athletes, anyone training for an event or those who just like high-intensity workouts.

You'll enjoy a more comfortable run

There are two primary design features that are important to note about the AssaultRunner Pro that will make your treadmill run more comfortable: the slatted treadmill belt and the slightly curved design.

The slatted belts are important because each individual belt responds to the force you place on it as your foot strikes, offering more personalized shock absorption through the heel and ball of your foot. You're not coming down hard and fast against a flat surface like on a traditional treadmill belt or even the pavement outside. It's more akin to running on a softer surface, like a field or trail. This helps reduce impact on your joints — an important benefit for people who log a lot of miles.

Additionally, the curved design of the treadmill helps mimic a more natural stride, allowing for the foot flexion and heel strike at the right angle with a more natural drive and push off as the belt moves backward beneath you. This, too, helps lower the impact of the workout. Not to mention, because the belt is curved, it actually takes up less space than many other treadmills without requiring you to shorten your stride — a great benefit for tall people like myself.

It will last forever and won't break down, reducing maintenance costs

Okay, so "last forever" might be a bit of a hyperbole, but seriously, the reduced maintenance costs of a manual treadmill like this one can't be ignored. The heavy-duty slatted belt holds up to thousands of miles of training without breaking down, so you don't have to worry about maintaining or replacing the belt. Likewise, there isn't a traditional deck, motor or other mechanical parts that may stop working over time. Even if you run into a problem, there's a five year warranty on the frame and a three year warranty on parts — better than many other treadmills on the market.

Lower risk of injury

While it may not be something you think too much about, injuries from residential treadmills are more frequent than you might imagine. In fact, according to a 2018 study, head injuries related to treadmills increased more than 1,000% over the course of the 18-year study period. And if you have little kids like I do? You need to consider the risk of burns. Traditional treadmills are one of the leading causes of significant hand burns in children.

Those risks diminish greatly when using a manual treadmill. A young child won't be able to experience a "road burn" from a fast-moving treadmill deck because the manual treadmill doesn't work the same way and automatically stops as soon as you stop moving. Likewise, if you do fall off the tread, you don't have to worry about the belt continuing to run or cause more severe damage. This gives you the freedom to use a smaller space for your treadmill without needing to consider the amount of space you leave behind the treadmill, just in case you fall off.

Discounts for the AssaultRunner don't come along every day

The AssaultRunner's typical $3,000 price tag is par for the course when it comes to manual treadmills. In fact, some brands, like Technogym, Rogue and Woodway, charge even more (some, a lot more). That's why the AssaultRunner's price is typically firm — the brand doesn't offer discounts.

And yet, today, they do.

The 15%-off deal for Prime Day is practically unheard of and drops the price down to $2,550 — more than $400. While it's still a pretty penny, if you're serious about your training routine and you've been looking to buy a curved or manual treadmill, I wouldn't pass up this deal.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.