Ashley Graham just wore a $95 bikini from this body-positive brand

Ashley Graham wore Andie Swim to launch her limited edition collection of razors and wax kits with Flamingo (Images via Getty Images/Instagram/AshleyGraham)

Ashley Graham is continuing her work to topple unrealistic beauty standards.

The 33-year-old model recently teamed up with Flamingo to create a limited-edition collection of body care products, including a Shave Set and Wax Kit, that celebrate women's bodies.

On Wednesday, Graham took to social media to announce the release of her curated kits, sharing a set of photos and a playful new commercial showcasing the razors and wax strips in use.

While the photoshoot and new campaign aim at empowering women to redefine their relationship with body hair, Graham's wardrobe also shares a message of size inclusivity.

Graham wore pieces from Andie, an affordable swimwear company that focuses on providing swimsuits that fit for all body types from sizes 2-30.

Graham wore Andie's Maui Top, a crop top and sports bra hybrid that features removable soft cups for support as well as adjustable straps and four-way stretch all-day comfort.

The brand focuses on creating swimsuits "made life’s sunniest moments, so you can spend less time thinking about your swimsuit and more time making memories."

The Maui top is available in four different fabric types (lustre, eco, ribbed and flat) and features UPF 50+ sun protection for added coverage when you're enjoying the sun.

While most of Andie's pieces can be mixed and matched, Graham paired her Maui Top with the High Waisted bottoms offering full bottom coverage with medium leg cut designed to sit just below the belly button.

While Graham's nude coloured and baby blue suit aren't available just yet, Andie is constantly introducing new colours and styles.

Andie's suits have won praise from fans for their expert fit that provides enough support for women with large chests.

"This bathing suit makes me feel so confident," one Andie customer said. "It’s structured, pretty, and stays put in the water. I feel like I can swimming without worrying about adjusting my bathing suit. I got so many compliments on the cut and colour."

"Perfect fit! Great support and very comfortable and very flattering," another wrote. "I'm 42 years old and it's cute to lounge by the pool and supportive enough for a good swim."

