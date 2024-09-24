Ashley Graham's cappuccino midi is 'La dolce vita' x demure autumn

Ciao ragazzi! Okay, now that's the full extent of my Italian Duolingo efforts on display, it's time to announce that, alas, Milan Fashion Week has come to a close.

Yep, no more FOMO as your fave influencers/fashion editors/celebs prowl the piazzas and slurp copious bowls of spaghetti — instead, they're now all headed to Paris for a bonanza of runway shows, café au lait and croissants.

However, the joys of Italian moda have one more gift to bestow: evidence of Ashley Graham in a stuuuuuning fit. Specifically, the supermodel has shared a reel — shot with a grainy filter that is giving all kinds of Old Hollywood and showing her playfully eat pasta and sip red wine — and a photo booth-style collage of images where she can be seen posing in one seriously envy-inducing outfit. Yep, I'm dying of jealousy over here!



Anyway, the look in question consists of a champagne-coloured, slinky Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with a hem that hit right above the knee. Featuring a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps (fitting for the Italian theme, no?) the look was styled with silver hoop earrings and layered over what appears to be a nude bra, a sliver of which was visibly poking out over the top of the dress.

Jacopo Raule - Getty Images

Before posting on socials, Ashley first rocked the dress at the Dolce & Gabbana show a couple of days ago and an outfit pic from the event shows the look's impeccable styling in full. Specifically, the dress was styled with not just matching champagne high heels but also a matching champagne micro handbag!

Bellisima <3

