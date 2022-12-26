Athleta's Boxing Day Sale is here — save up to 60%, plus an extra 20%
These Boxing Day deals from Athleta are too good to miss.
Christmas is over — and Boxing Day deals are in full swing.
One of the best Boxing Day sales we're eyeing is from Athleta. Their Boxing Day sale, which runs until tomorrow (Dec. 27) at 11:59 p.m. has deals of up to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent applied at checkout.
If you're looking to make good on your workout resolutions or just need cozy loungewear for around the house, Athleta has you covered with fleece-lined performance tights, cozy sweatshirts and turtlenecks that can be used for training and meeting friends for brunch. Below are our 12 top picks for keeping cozy this winter.
Apollo Crewneck Sweatshirt
Made from Athleta's coziest plush material, this sweater has a brushed interior to lock in warmth so you can wear it with ultimate comfort.
Retroplush Crewneck Sweatshirt
You can never have too many crewneck sweatshirts. Whether you wear it during your warm up or while making dinner, this plush stretch fleece will keep you covered through any activity.
Flurry Blizzard Seamless Turtleneck
Perfect whether you're hitting the slopes or your favourite bottomless brunch, this turtleneck features seamless construction so you don't have to worry about chafing on the bunny hill or when grabbing a second mimosa.
Transcend Pant
If your New Year resolutions include perfecting your sun salutations, look no further than these breathable flared leggings.
Pranayama Wrap
An easy closet staple, this wrap cardigan can be worn between workouts and errands. Made from Athleta's softest material, you won't want to take this wrap off.
Brooklyn Jogger
If your New Year resolutions include finding more time for you, these silky joggers are the perfect accompaniment to self care routines and cuddling up on the couch with a good book.
Altitude Sweatshirt
Made for training in cold weather climates, the Polartec insulation looks sleek and streamlined on the outside, but is cozy and warm on the inside.
Momentum Seamless Half Zip
Who says you can't wear florals in the winter? This half zip shirt will make every workout feel special thanks to the beyond soft, chafe-free material and dark floral pattern.
Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight
These mid-weight leggings feature a fleece interior to keep you warm and supported at the same time.
Retroplush Shirt Jacket
The plush, stretch fleece of this jacket makes it a cozy winter-month essential that you'll layer for the entire season.
Downtown Vest
Add a pop of colour to your errands with this down vest guaranteed to keep you warm. Wear it to and from workouts or for your morning coffee run, the high collar guarantees extra warmth.
Mendocino Coat
Treat yourself to this cozy quilted jacket perfect for commuting, lunch dates and afternoon errands. The best part? This coat has an internal drawcord to customize your fit.
