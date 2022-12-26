Athleta's Boxing Day Sale is here — save up to 60%, plus an extra 20%

If you're looking to make good on your resolutions or just need cozy loungewear, Athleta has you covered with their Boxing Day Sale (Photos via Athleta)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada has received compensation to create this article, and receives commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Christmas is over — and Boxing Day deals are in full swing.

One of the best Boxing Day sales we're eyeing is from Athleta. Their Boxing Day sale, which runs until tomorrow (Dec. 27) at 11:59 p.m. has deals of up to 60 per cent off, plus an additional 20 per cent applied at checkout.

If you're looking to make good on your workout resolutions or just need cozy loungewear for around the house, Athleta has you covered with fleece-lined performance tights, cozy sweatshirts and turtlenecks that can be used for training and meeting friends for brunch. Below are our 12 top picks for keeping cozy this winter.

Apollo Crewneck Sweatshirt in toasted brown heather (Photo via Athleta)

Made from Athleta's coziest plush material, this sweater has a brushed interior to lock in warmth so you can wear it with ultimate comfort.

$50 $89 at Athleta

Retroplush Crewneck Sweatshirt in dusk purple (Photo via Athleta)

You can never have too many crewneck sweatshirts. Whether you wear it during your warm up or while making dinner, this plush stretch fleece will keep you covered through any activity.

$56 $105 at Athleta

Flurry Blizzard Seamless Turtleneck in black (Photo via Athleta)

Perfect whether you're hitting the slopes or your favourite bottomless brunch, this turtleneck features seamless construction so you don't have to worry about chafing on the bunny hill or when grabbing a second mimosa.

$58 $105 at Athleta

Transcend Pant in dusk violet (Photo via Athleta)

If your New Year resolutions include perfecting your sun salutations, look no further than these breathable flared leggings.

$60 $119 at Athleta

Pranayama Wrap in light grey heather (Photo via Athleta)

An easy closet staple, this wrap cardigan can be worn between workouts and errands. Made from Athleta's softest material, you won't want to take this wrap off.

$61 $109 at Athleta

Brooklyn Jogger in navy (Photo via Athleta)

If your New Year resolutions include finding more time for you, these silky joggers are the perfect accompaniment to self care routines and cuddling up on the couch with a good book.

$67 $119 at Athleta

Altitude Sweatshirt in grey heather (Photo via Athleta)

Made for training in cold weather climates, the Polartec insulation looks sleek and streamlined on the outside, but is cozy and warm on the inside.

$68 $169 at Athleta

Momentum Seamless Half Zip in mauve floral (Photo via Athleta)

Who says you can't wear florals in the winter? This half zip shirt will make every workout feel special thanks to the beyond soft, chafe-free material and dark floral pattern.

$72 $119 at Athleta

Peak Hybrid Fleece Tight in navy (Photo via Athleta)

These mid-weight leggings feature a fleece interior to keep you warm and supported at the same time.

$72 $129 at Athleta

Retroplush Shirt Jacket in black (Photo via Athleta)

The plush, stretch fleece of this jacket makes it a cozy winter-month essential that you'll layer for the entire season.

$96 $149 at Athleta

Downtown Vest in foliage orange (Photo via Athleta)

Add a pop of colour to your errands with this down vest guaranteed to keep you warm. Wear it to and from workouts or for your morning coffee run, the high collar guarantees extra warmth.

$117 $189 at Athleta

Mendocino Coat in magnolia white (Photo via Athleta)

Treat yourself to this cozy quilted jacket perfect for commuting, lunch dates and afternoon errands. The best part? This coat has an internal drawcord to customize your fit.

$150 $269 at Athleta

