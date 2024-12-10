Auditor general flags problems with mental health care in New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's auditor general says the province's Health Department lacks the ability to ensure timely access to treatment for addiction and mental health problems.

Paul Martin issued a report today saying that as demand for treatment increases, wait times often exceed the department’s benchmarks.

He reports that more than one in five New Brunswickers deal with an alcohol or drug use disorder in their lifetime, and nearly one in 10 seek treatment for a mood or anxiety disorder every year.

Martin's audit calls on the department to update the way it handles its budget.

The audit found the budget for addiction and mental health services is not based on current needs, and the department does not monitor how the budget is used within regional health authorities.

On another front, Martin found the province's mental health services advisory committee has not met since 2018.

"The findings underscore the need for the Department of Health to implement effective measures to ensure timely access to addiction and mental health services," Martin said in a statement.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press