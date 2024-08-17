All About August's Rare Super Blue Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

This month's full moon is nicknamed the 'Sturgeon Moon' and peaks on Aug. 19, 2024

Getty Horoscope, August Full Moon

August's full moon is more than just your average moon!

That's because this month's full moon, nicknamed the Sturgeon Moon, will double as a rare blue moon and supermoon when it rises into the summer's night sky at 11:25 a.m. PT on Aug. 19, 2024.

Lunar and astrology lovers, get excited because this celestial phenomenon will not only produce a spectacular glow as the moon radiates at its peak, but it will also boast ample astrological significance at the same time.

First and foremost, PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas says the energy of August's full moon in Aquarius will be "infused into our lives," especially since the Air Sign is the eleventh sign on the zodiac wheel and is the polarity of Leo.

Related: Here Are the Meanings of the Hierophant Tarot Card, According to a Tarot Reader

"This means that both zodiac signs hold ties to our passions, sense of expression, aspirations and how we connect to others whether that is in love or friendship," he says, adding that the supermoon element will make the energy feel "slightly more intense" compared to typical full moons.

Add the fact that it's going to double as a blue moon — or, an extra full moon in a season — Thomas says, "We may notice that situations feel more emotional this summer and many major events are arising."

Lastly, August's full moon peaks almost exactly one month prior to the upcoming lunar eclipse on Sept. 18, 2024. Thomas predicts “news that is destined” to arrive around the upcoming solar eclipse “could be delivered” earlier.

Read on for what August's full super blue moon means for you according to your zodiac sign, per Kyle Thomas' predictions!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries

Prepare to feel bliss in nearly every single way, Aries! "You are likely to feel practically euphoric," predicts Thomas.

As the full moon arrives, he says "it will ignite your social sector to likely surround you by many near and dear friends." He notes this is a great time to "throw a party, attend a mixer or try building your social media network online."

If you’re single, Thomas suggests you "try meeting someone new through your acquaintances or update that dating profile."

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus

Get ready to soar through the sky like a shooting star, Taurus. "A wildly important turning point in your professional world could now be here!" predicts Thomas.

"Your brilliance, success and glory could literally light up the night," he adds. "Major professional achievements or victories could be right around the corner, whether that’s in the form of a promotion, favorable publicity, an award or a new job offer."

Don't just sit around, Taurus. "Use this period to highlight your ambitions and reach toward them now," Thomas suggests.

Related: What Is Your Mars Sign? How It Affects Your Energy and Desires

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini

Embrace your adventurous side, Gemini! "The full moon will push you to explore horizons beyond your wildest dreams," says Thomas.

"You have a deeply curious nature that will be activated at this time," he notes. "Use your enthusiasm to pursue long-distance travel or consider places you’d like to visit in the year to come."

Involved in media, publishing, legalities or academics? Thomas predicts "a turning point is upon you" if so.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer

Intimacy and how closely you trust another will be spotlit at this time, Cancer. "You could notice that you and someone you are attached to have to discuss some serious plans ahead," predicts Thomas.

"If you aren't happy, you may separate or be dealing with the final bits of a settlement," he says. "If you are aligned, you could feel ready to merge closer in body, mind and spirit."

Thomas adds, "Assets and investments are also important near this time — so buy, sell or expect an important shift."

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo

A profound moment around connection is here for you, Leo! "Partnership is the big focus at this time," says Thomas.

The full moon will "energize you to be attracted more closely together like magnets," he explains — or rather the opposite, "Split apart like a firecracker." He adds, "Happy connections will see union, commitment an engagement or even marriage."

If you're in an unhappy relationship, Thomas says you may see "the sudden revelation that it’s time to divorce or break up instead." He notes, "Singles can use this energy to set up dates with someone who possesses long-term relationship potential."

Related: What Is North and South Node in Your Birth Chart? Here's What It Means for Your Destiny

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo

It's time to hustle, Virgo, you got this! "You’re often one of the busiest and most productive zodiac signs of all and this full moon will add even more on your plate," predicts Thomas.

"You could be tidying up a big career or job-related project or even leaving one employer behind to begin with another," he explains. "If seeking a better work-life balance, be sure to assess it this week."

Another great way to capitalize on this cosmic flow? "Revamp your diet or fitness plan," he says.

If you're looking for a pet, Thomas randomly — but excitingly — puts forth that the full moon "may also offer one to you."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libra

Prepare to feel the magic, Libra! "Let passion consume your mind and heart," says Thomas.

"As the full moon ignites within the sky, you could feel like you’ve found that mysterious pot of gold at the end of the rainbow," he says. "This is the most important lunation for singles to put themselves out there, line up dates and see if they speak to your soul."

Thomas says, "Couples can use this vibe to bring more spice into their relationship. Creativity and fertility are also spotlit at this time."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpio

Let’s dial it in, Scorpio. "Home, family and domestic concerns will be on the top of your mind," says Thomas.

"You may be shifting from one location to the next, getting into real estate or deciding to renovate or redecorate," he puts forth. "Another way this could affect you is that you need to step in to help a family member, potentially a parent."

Related: Here Are the Meanings of the Empress Tarot Card, According to a Tarot Reader

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

You’ll really start to feel the momentum now, Sagittarius! As the full moon arrives, Thomas predicts "you’ll be bursting at the seams to blast your ideas and thoughts to the world."

He says "you may be debuting a big communications-related project," like "a website revamp or updating your portfolio." The lunation may also "bring a contract for you to assess and sign."

Lastly, Thomas says "you could be bounding around on a road trip or flight" if you're schedule allows .. Sit back, relax and enjoy the ride!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn

Money on the mind, Capricorn! "A large check or hefty expense is on the docket," predicts Thomas. "Money is coming and going out of your accounts at this time."

Fortunately, Thomas says this is "a fabulous time" to invest or look into building your wealth even more — plus, a new raise or job offer could also present itself. "If you’re looking to monetize more, look for a new employer or side hustle," he adds.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius

Set off the fireworks, Aquarius, you’re the powerhouse now! "Step into the spotlight because you’re the main event," says Thomas.

"You will now see the realization of a dearly important personal project, hope or dream," he explains. "You must stand in your power and assert yourself and command your way like you’re royalty."

Thomas adds, "A big shift or revelation may manifest around a personal relationship, too."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces

It's time for some TLC, Pisces! Head to the spa, rest up and turn your alarm off so you can sleep in or nap.

This lunation could have you feeling "a bit overworked and burnt out," Thomas says, but it's also "giving you the chance to recharge your batteries" at the same time. "Pay attention to your dreams and any hunches that come through."

August's full moon could affect you in a totally different way, too. "If you've hidden a secret — or someone else has from you — it may pop out now," Thomas adds.

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.