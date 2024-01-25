how austin butler broke a rib on the set of masters of the air

Apple

If you're in the market for an epic series to get your teeth snuck into, look no further than Masters of the Air, a new Apple TV+ show all about the brotherhood and bravery of a mission group during WWII. In a new interview, Austin Butler revealed he actually got injured on the set, while playing Major Gale Cleven.

With a cast made up of Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa and Austin Butler, (and director Steven Spielberg and producer Tom Hanks at the helm), it's safe to say we're in good hands. The 9-part series follows Gale and best friend John Egan, who risk their lives on a flying mission, where they're tasked with leading a series of planes into occupied Europe on a strategic mission.

Speaking about how he and Callum bonded ahead of playing the two leads, Austin told Cosmopolitan UK, "The first time we spoke you sent me a voice note. I was still in Australia at that time. I flew out, I had to quarantine for about two weeks. So we communicated while I was in quarantine, and once they let me free, we started bootcamp together.

"Our relationship is the heartbeat of our characters. They were best friends all through their lives, so we hung out a lot. It was easy."

They also shared how they would wind down at the end of an intense filming day - and the injury Austin sustained on set. "I’d walk my dog," Callum said. "I really like drinking whisky and learning my lines. Staying in the countryside rather than coming back to London.”

Austin added, "I’d go home and read. I’d go for walks, go for long walks. I rode a bike a lot through London on my days off. A Lime bike, the ones with the electricity that help you. They’re a lot of fun! They make London feel flat. We also played baseball in Hyde Park, it was one of the first things we did."

As for his on set injury? "I broke a rib. That happened. In a fight scene. I know who did it. I don’t want to spoil anything… I don’t want to tell you who did it. My lips are sealed."

Hope you had a speedy recovery, Austin!

