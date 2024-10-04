Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart wanted ‘so-called’ portraits ‘permanently disposed of’

“Can u pl[ease] permanently dispose of the 2 so called portraits of me below,” Gina Rinehart wrote to National Gallery chair Ryan Stokes.

Photograph: Lukas Coch/AAP

Billionaire mining magnate Gina Rinehart not only wanted two unflattering portraits of her removed from exhibition at the National Gallery of Australia; she wanted them “permanently disposed of”.

According to emails released by the museum under freedom of information laws on Thursday, Rinehart sought the assistance of the NGA’s chair, Ryan Stokes, on 8 April, sending the following email: “Hi Ryan, I know [words redacted] but now that I’m told you’re chair of the national gallery can u pl permanently dispose of the 2 so called portraits of me below.”

Included in the email chain were images of two portraits of Rinehart by award-winning Western Aranda artist Vincent Namatjira, which were part of his solo Australia in Colour exhibition that had opened at the NGA a month earlier.

Stokes wasted no time responding to Rinehart’s request, forwarding her email to the NGA’s director, Nick Mitzevich, the same day with the added note: “Nick– here is an interesting one … not sure entirely how we will respond but we will need to think about it …”

Within the hour Mitzevich had drafted an email suggesting Stokes respond to Rinehart with the following: “Dear Gina, Perhaps what might be helpful is if the Director of the National Gallery speak with someone you nominate to discuss the context and possible options.”

The draft email included instructions on how to contact Mitzevich directly, and an added note to Stokes saying: “Let me know if you would prefer a more substantial response, however it is probably not helpful to enter a debate on the artistic merits of the paintings.”

A month later on 15 May the director contacted the chair, warning Stokes that the media had started asking questions about Rinehart’s bid to have the portraits removed. The documents confirm he had also just received a phone call from the arts minister, Tony Burke, about the matter.

“We need to let her people know about it,” Stokes responded immediately.

Two hours after this email exchange, the story was published in Nine newspapers. By the end of the day, every major media outlet in the country, including the Guardian, had the story. Within 24 hours it became international news.

The museum withstood pressure from Australia’s richest woman, who is more renown for her largesse to Australian sport, particularly swimming, than the arts. According to Forbes Rinehart is now worth $46.8bn.

“Since 1973, when the National Gallery acquired Jackson Pollock’s Blue Poles, there has been a dynamic discussion on the artistic merits of works in the national collection, and/or on display at the gallery,” the statement issued by the museum on 15 May said.

“We present works of art to the Australian public to inspire people to explore, experience and learn about art.”

The two Namatjira portraits remained in situ at the NGA until the Australia in Colour exhibition closed on 21 July.

In earlier documents released under freedom of information revealed Rinehart had said a “concerned friend” had brought the portrait to her attention. Senate Estimates revealed that Rinehart’s campaign included giving an approved painting of herself to the gallery.