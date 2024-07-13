Which aviator may have been eaten by coconut crabs? The Saturday quiz

The questions

1 Which aviator may have been eaten by coconut crabs?

2 Britten’s War Requiem was premiered at what venue?

3 Who first introduced the legend of Atlantis?

4 What is the UK’s, and Europe’s, largest shopping centre?

5 Which novel was subtitled A Record of Secret Service?

6 Jeannette Charles was whose double?

7 The Syr Darya and Amu Darya rivers were disastrously diverted from where?

8 Which carriage is named after the son of the god Helios?

What links:

9 Agate; cicero; diamond; minion; pica; point?

10 Marie Curie; Maria Goeppert Mayer; Donna Strickland; Andrea Ghez; Anne L’Huillier?

11 Hartland Point, Devon and St Govan’s Head, Pembrokeshire?

12 Richard I; Robert the Bruce; Eleanor of Castile; Chopin; Thomas Hardy?

13 Bhutan; Malta; Wales?

14 The Delta Force; Grand Hotel; Romeo + Juliet; Tango and Cash; Zulu Dawn?

15 Full Fathom Five; O Mistress Mine; Sigh No More; Who is Sylvia?

The answers

1 Amelia Earhart.

2 Coventry Cathedral (1962).

3 Plato.

4 Westfield London (Shepherd’s Bush).

5 The Riddle of the Sands (Erskine Childers).

6 Queen Elizabeth II.

7 Aral Sea.

8 Phaeton.

9 Units of measure in typography.

10 Women who’ve won the Nobel prize in physics.

11 Bristol Channel (western limits).

12 Hearts removed postmortem and buried separately.

13 National flags that feature dragons.

14 Nato phonetic alphabet letters in film titles.

15 Songs in Shakespeare plays: The Tempest; Twelfth Night; Much Ado About Nothing; The Two Gentlemen of Verona.