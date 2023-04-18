Avril Lavigne shows off pop-punk style in 'edgy' fishnet top: 'Absolutely slaying'

Avril Lavigne's fans are loving her latest punky look. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne is staying true to her pop-punk roots.

The "Sk8er Boi" singer took to Instagram on Monday with a set of photos — and an update for her fans from her European tour.

In the first few candid snaps, the 38-year-old stunned in a black, zippered fishnet top, leather pants with orange buckle detailing and platform combat boots. In the others, Lavigne donned a black leather corset, an oversized hoodie and a leather lace-up mini skirt.

"Are we having fun yet? F—k yes!" she captioned the post.

In the comments, fans applauded Lavigne for her "on-brand" look.

"We love an edgy queen! I love how on-brand you always look. Beautiful!" an Instagram user commented.

Another person penned: "Life on the road looks so good on you!"

"You’re absolutely slaying it," someone else wrote.

"Absolutely stunning!" a fan echoed.

"Gorgeous," added another.

Last month, shortly after her split from her ex-fiancé, Mod Sun, Lavigne debuted her "new era" in a set of sultry photos taken in Paris.

The Napanee,Ont.-native posed on a bed in black leather thigh-high stiletto boots. She paired the look with a black oversized Vetements graphic T-shirt that read, "I'm not doing s— today."

Lavigne paired the same look with an oversized blazer, teased hair, and added dramatic winged eyeliner while she attended a show at Paris Fashion Week.

"I'm not doing s— today," she doubled down in the caption.

"This screams 'new era' to me, OMG," a fan commented on the post, while another added, "OK, she's stepping into a new era. Instant post-breakup glow-up. So gorgeous!"

"What a glow-up! You look gorgeous," a commenter chimed in.

"I wasn't ready for this, omg! New era-Avril, let's f—ing go!" another commented.

