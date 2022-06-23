Avril Lavigne rocks lace up fishnet top while lip-synching on TikTok: 'Punk princess'

Avril Lavigne posted a playful TikTok video on Wednesday. (Photo via ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne knows how to rock a daring ensemble.

On Wednesday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter took to TikTok to post a playful video of herself wearing a black corset with orange laces and a long-sleeve fishnet overlay.

In the video, the punk princess strutted to the beat of her song "What the Hell" while lip-synching the words and dipping her hips left and right.

Lavigne completed her look with black boots and a bright orange mini skirt with leather and silver detailing. For glam, the star rocked her signature smoky eye with heavy eyeliner while her pin-straight dip-dyed strands fell to her midsection.

"What the Hell," she captioned the 11-second video, referencing her catchy chart-topper.

Fans loved the lighthearted video, which has been liked more than 1.4 million times as of Thursday.

"My early 2000s inner child is screaming!" commented a fan. "I absolutely love this song!"

"All hail the queen! You're slaying that outfit!" said another.

"I am convinced Avril will always have the 'it' factor," said someone else. "Legend through and through."

"That skirt and corset combo is serving major punk princess energy," added another.

"Icon," wrote her fiancée and fellow musician Mod Sun.

The multi-platform artist and Juno award winner is currently on the American leg of her "Love Sux" tour with fellow artist Machine Gun Kelly. Although the "Girlfriend" songstress is at the top of her musical game, she admitted the rise to stardom wasn't as easy as anticipated.

"I had to figure out my style. I knew what I wanted and I loved the guitar and the electric guitar ... and I wanted to rock out. I also really wanted to write my songs," Lavigne told Euphoria magazine. "It was a challenge of finding people to co-write songs with and to produce the album that understood my vision."

Despite hardship, the Belleville, Ont.-native is grateful her fans have stuck with her over the course of her 20-year career.

Story continues

"I still today literally know the same fans that have been at the shows from day one," she added. "A lot of them were in the front row and are still in the front row. How lucky am I to have a fanbase? People really connected with my music then, and still do to this day. I feel so grateful."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.