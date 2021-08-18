SHOP IT:

'Perfect for fall': This plaid button-up has a 4.6-star rating and is a hit among shoppers

Here's why it's so popular.

'She didn't age at all': Avril Lavigne heats up Instagram in sizzling bikini photos

Ellie Spina

Looking for more celebrity and entertainment news? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Avril Lavigne is celebrating summer with a set of sizzling new bikini photos. (Image via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne is celebrating summer with a set of sizzling new bikini photos. (Image via Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne traded in her usual pop-punk-style for a green, cutout, string bikini, and fans are loving it.

On Tuesday, the "Sk8er Boi" singer took to Instagram to share a set of photos for her more than 9.4 million followers soaking up the summer sun. 

 "Summer in Malibu," she captioned the post.

The 36-year-old's risqué photoshoot was quickly met with praise from fans for ditching her go-to style and "showing off her sexy side."

ALSO SEE: Britney Spears reflects on insecurities as she posts topless photos: 'Performing made me too self conscious about my body'

"I love this so much!" one Instagram user commented. "From black eyeliner, cuffs, and wallet chains, to showing off your sexy side. Is there anything you can't pull off?"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne)

"I'm not used to seeing this side of her," another echoed

"Okay, I wasn't expecting this whatsoever, but go off!" someone else wrote.

"Who knew she had a body like this underneath all those baggy punk rock clothes?" another fan chimed in. "I am shocked and obsessed!"

Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada&#39;s lifestyle newsletter.
Click here to sign up for Yahoo Canada's lifestyle newsletter.

Others pointed out that Lavigne has seemingly defied the laws of aging and looked as youthful as ever.

"Is she a vampire?" one fan wrote. "She didn't age at all."

If there's one thing about Lavigne's style that may never change, it's her signature makeup. It's safe to call Lavigne the queen of smokey eyeliner. 

ALSO SEE: 'Fire the graphic designer': Fans claim Ariana Grande looks 'unrecognizable' in new photo for 'The Voice'

In a 2020 interview with NYLON , the Canadian singer-songwriter revealed that she has contemplated recording a video tutorial of her smudged eyeliner look.

Avril Lavigne&#39;s latest photos are heating up Instagram. (Image via Getty Images)
Avril Lavigne's latest photos are heating up Instagram. (Image via Getty Images)

“I was thinking today that maybe I should film myself doing makeup,” she said, adding, “I’ll be like, ‘Hi, today I’m going to be an influencer. Let me get my camera angle right.’ We’ll do everything except contour.”

Lavigne went on to explain that there are very specific steps she takes to get her eyeliner just right, starting with using more than one colour.

“With a smoky eye, you cannot just do black,” she noted. “You start with white, then you put grey, then a little bit of brown, and then black on the ends. You have to blend all these colours."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • One Major Side Effect of Eating Whole Wheat Bread, Says Dietitian

    Whole wheat bread is a popular choice for those who want to enjoy the pleasures of their favorite sandwich while consuming more nutrients than a classic slice of white bread. Whole wheat bread can give us a boost of fiber, lower inflammation, and help us have a healthy gut.But what about the potential downsides of eating whole wheat? One major side effect of eating whole wheat bread is that it can possibly cause gastrointestinal issues for people with IBS, like bloating, stomach cramps, and cons

  • Angelina Jolie Suited Up in Her Eternals Uniform for a Magazine Cover

    We can’t get over the blonde hair.

  • Sean Lock obituary

    Sean Lock obituaryComedian known for his deadpan observational humour and as a longstanding team captain on TV’s 8 Out of 10 Cats Sean Lock performing at Latitude festival in 2013. His standup routines covered subjects from salad cream to the origins of cake decoration. Photograph: Wenn/Alamy

  • Virus Expert Just Gave This Stark Warning

    Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health and Dr. Fauci's boss, is as worried as his colleague: COVID-19 cases are rising, and kids are getting sick. "I'm a scientist. I'm a doctor. I'm having the privilege of working in public health. I never dreamed this would be the problem we would have," said Collins. "We have incredibly effective vaccines and they work beautifully against this Delta variant. I never thought that here we'd be in August of 2021 with 93 million people

  • The 12 Best Wine and Cheese Gift Baskets to Send For Any Occasion

    Whether you're looking for the perfect corporate gift to send out to colleagues and clients, a crowd-pleasing way to send your thanks or well-wishes, or something tasty to sate the hard-to-shop-for names on your list, it's tough to go wrong with a delicious collection of wine and cheese. No matter if you're buying for a group or satisfying a single snacker, each and every one of these curated wine and cheese collections is certain to delight. Filled with smoked gouda, summer sausage, crackers, cheese straws, and chocolate treats, not to mention a rich Italian red made with Sicily's signature grape, the nero d'avola, it was practically made for a cozy night in.

  • The Most Essential White Button Down Shirts for Your Wardrobe

    The perfect styles to make you look polished, put-together, and effortlessly cool.

  • 52 Gadgets Gifts for the Tech Obsessed

    The best of the best when it comes to gizmos that up productivity and make life a little more futuristic.

  • The Best Presents For The Wine-Obsessed

    Think outside the bottle this year.

  • Never Make This Basic Error While Lifting Weights, Say Experts

    "When women give birth, they're told to breathe through the pain," professional surfer Laird Hamilton once wrote. "The same is true when you're weightlifting or doing anything strenuous."Now, with respect to those who have endured the experience of delivering other souls into the world, we'd never compare childbirth with the experience of weightlifting. But Hamilton's basic point is nonetheless taken: Your breathing is important when it comes to strength training.So important, in fact, that far

  • This affordable desk mat has earned more than 10,000 5-star reviews — and it's only on sale today!

    Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this versatile and functional desk mat.

  • Stephen Colbert on Afghanistan: ‘They’re saying they were the Taliban, but now they’re the Tali-buddies’

    Stephen Colbert on Afghanistan: ‘They’re saying they were the Taliban, but now they’re the Tali-buddies’. Late-night hosts discuss Afghanistan, Biden’s new booster shot guidance and New York’s indoor vaccine requirement

  • Brooke Shields, 56, Shares Her Go-To Sunscreen Brand After a Skin Cancer Scare

    “It shouldn’t be a chore. It should be looked at as a part of your beauty routine.”

  • This Cult-Favorite Southern Burger Chain Is Opening 30 New Locations

    The beloved Southern burger chain Whataburger is undergoing a growth spurt. After the chain announced it will be adding new company-owned restaurants in Tennessee and Kansas City last year, and that it will begin franchising its restaurants for the first time in 20 years, it was clear the company was ready to kick its reach up a notch.And the plan is working out well for residents of Kansas and Missouri, two states that will now be richer by a combined total of 30 new Whataburger locations. The

  • Selma Blair says she's currently in remission from multiple sclerosis: What does that mean?

    Here's what to know about this kind of multiple sclerosis.

  • Outlander's Caitríona Balfe Welcomes Baby Boy with Husband Tony McGill

    "We are so grateful for this little soul ….that he chose us as his parents," the new mom wrote.

  • Jersey Boys review – Four Seasons story still hits all the high notes

    Jersey Boys review – Four Seasons story still hits all the high notesTrafalgar theatre, LondonThe doo-wop musical returns to the West End: a cracking true tale of mob connections, bad debts, prison spells and soaring success, with a seemingly endless catalogue of hits Tough guys and tender harmonies … Adam Bailey, Ben Joyce, Benjamin Yates and Karl James Wilson in Jersey Boys. Photograph: Mark Senior

  • Addison Rae just wore these $58 Lululemon shorts — here's why shoppers love them

    The TikTok star was snapped wearing Lululemon's Hotty Hot high-rise shorts in an Instagram story photo-op.

  • This American Pizza Chain Is Now Officially the Largest One In the World

    When America's #1 pizza chain announced at the start of the year that there's still more room for major growth for their brand, it was obvious the company was gunning for absolute world domination in the arena of fast-food pizza.Domino's CFO Stu Levy let on as much when he said that the brand isn't happy with just being the largest pizza chain in the United States by systemwide sales, but it wants to be a "dominant #1", aka take over even more of the market share for quick-service pizza domestic

  • Bid Farewell to Damaged, Greasy, or Lifeless Hair With This $16 Mask

    An expert explains why it’s so effective.

  • Hot summer nights: ‘I was alone on holiday, and this was my last night on the island …’

    Hot summer nights: ‘I was alone on holiday, and this was my last night on the island …’Heartbroken, sunburned and without my makeup, I felt totally lost. Perhaps the handsome stranger at my table could offer some excitement? Morwenna Ferrier in Italy. Photograph: Courtesy of Morwenna Ferrier