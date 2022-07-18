Avril Lavigne is a 'human disco ball' in sultry photoshoot: 'A sparkly sensation'

On Instagram, Avril Lavigne rocked a sparkly Versace blazer. (Photo via Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Avril Lavigne has a passion for fashion.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram to post a series of stylish photos.

In the snaps, the punk-pop princess pursed her lips and posed for the camera in a black oversized Versace blazer, which had the brand's name written in crystals across the jacket. She completed the look with a pink crop top, sparkly fishnet tights and black chunky boots.

The "Girlfriend" singer rocked her signature heavily-lined smokey eye, full brows and a nude lip. Her pin-straight locks, which are currently dip-dyed orange, fell to her waist.

"City Of Sin," she captioned the post while tagging photographer Nathan James.

Fans were obsessed with the Juno Award-winner's look and even dubbed her a 'human disco ball.'

"Avril, you're a human disco ball let me tell you," a fan told Lavigne. "You're literally glowing."

"Avril + Versace = incredible. This look is incredible and heavenly," added another.

"The most gorgeous girl alive," commented a follower.

"You're a sparkly sensation!" wrote another. "I saw you perform last week and I loved it. I love you so much and you never disappoint on the stage or with beauty or fashion!"

In an interview with Allure, the Belleville, Ont.-native revealed how she achieves her signature beauty look complete with kohl-rimmed eyes. Once her face is cleaned, moisturized and primed, she fills in her brows, touches up her skin and gets to her eyes last.

"You don't want it [your eyeliner] to be just black. I've learned over the years that you want to do some browns in there and some grey in with it, too. Then you use the black. If you just do solid black, it's really hard to get it a good shape," she instructs. "Line the inside, a little bit at the bottom, and then smudge it."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.