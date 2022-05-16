Avril Lavigne turns heads in strapless leather gown on Junos red carpet: 'She slayed'

Avril Lavigne brought serious star power to the 2022 Juno Awards. (Image via Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne pulled out all the stops for Canada's biggest night in music.

The 37-year-old took a break from the Canadian leg of her world tour to hit the red carpet at the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday night, alongside fiancé Mod Sun.

The appearance at the Budweiser Stage in Toronto marks the first time Lavigne has attended the Junos since 2016.

The "Love It When You Hate Me" singer and nine-time Juno Award winner stayed true to her pop punk roots in a strapless leather gown with belted waist and thigh high zippered slit. Lavigne wore her signature smokey eye makeup and kept her long blonde tresses straight, with pops of orange peeking out.

Lavigne's head-turning look was a hit with fans, who were thrilled to see the star bring the glamour to the Junos.

Avril Lavigne at the 2022 Juno Awards in Toronto, Ont. (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

"Queen," on fan wrote of Lavigne's edgy look.

"The pop punk royalty," another said of Lavigne and her musician fiancé.

"She slayed," a fan added.

On April 30, Lavigne kicked off her "Bite Me Tour 2022" which features Sun as a special guest. The pair met in 2021 while producing her latest album "Love Sux."

“I knew we had a very strong unstoppable connection from the first week of writing and working together in the studio. Immediately," Lavigne told People of her now-fiancé. "He made every day better. It was like I had known him forever. As time went on, things kept getting better, and it felt incredibly natural.”

The 35-year-old musician proposed to Lavigne on April 8 in Paris during a boat ride on the Seine in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done. I had a dream where I proposed in Paris," Sun captioned an Instagram post announcing their engagement. I pulled out a ring and asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe. I grabbed your hand and took one last breath…I said 'Will you marry me?' and she said 'Yes,'" Sun captioned a series of engagement photos. "I love you Avril."

