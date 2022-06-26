Avril Lavigne serves full-on punk wearing neon green crop top in skateboarding videos

Avril Lavigne is currently touring across the United States with Machine Gun Kelly. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne is having a punk-filled summer this year.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to post a few cheerful, carefree skateboarding videos on her story. The videos show the "Sk8ter Boi" and "Complicated" singer skating around a parking lot beside tour buses while rocking a neon green crop top, black ripped skinny jeans and bare feet.

In the first post, Lavigne shouts, "Come on, Reeve," calling on her drummer, Chris Reeve, to follow her as she laughs and rides an orange camouflage skateboard.

The "When You're Gone" and "Keep Holding On" singer is currently touring the United States with fellow pop-punk artist Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

The videos were presumably shot in New York, since Lavigne posted a subsequent Instagram Story of the city's skyline — adding a "New York City" sticker and text that read, "This is the city where it all began for me" — and the duo have a scheduled show at Madison Square Garden on June 28.

Lavigne is coming off her own Bite Me Tour, where the Ontario-native toured across Canada, ending on the east coast after having to postpone three shows due to COVID-19.

At the beginning of June, the pop-punk legend also celebrated the 20th anniversary of her groundbreaking debut album, "Let Go," which went seven-times platinum, earned her a Grammy nomination and catapulted her into stardom.

But Lavinge's punk soul has been with her ever since the beginning.

“I was getting out of high school and I just wanted to rock out,” the star told The Guardian in May during an interview about her debut album's anniversary. “I want loud guitars, I want live drums … I want to write about the crazy stuff, the insane emotions, the good and the bad.”

"I wanted to be angsty and to sound more like a band; I didn’t want to be all bubblegum pop," Lavigne added about crafting her sound as she entered the music industry. "I wanted to turn my emotions into lyrics. I was honestly just very, very pure."

