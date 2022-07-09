Avril Lavigne stuns in punk outfits while showing off 'tour essentials': 'TikTok queen'

Avril Lavigne's black and orange "tour essentials" are just what she needs as the queen of pop-punk. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Imagses)

Avril Lavigne is truly a pop-punk queen on tour.

The 37-year-old took to TikTok on Friday to post a new cheeky video showing off some of her "tour essentials." The singer, who's currently touring the United States alongside Machine Gun Kelly, posed in the TikTok with a camouflage skateboard, her bandmates in their tour outfits, several electric guitars and a range of black boots in four clips stitched together. Lavigne "swiped" a credit card in each clip to the Apple Pay sound effect.

"My tour essentials," the "Sk8er Boi" and "Girlfriend" singer captioned the post.

In each clip, the Ontario-native singer stunned while wearing a new punk-style outfit. All four looks suited the "Here's to Never Growing Up" singer's signature black and orange aesthetic.

Lavigne stood barefoot on a rooftop in the first clip while wearing a classic black tank top and dark blue bootcut jeans. In the second, she wore a fishnet top, fishnet tights, dark knee-high boots with red laces and a black skirt with zippers. In the third shot, she wore a similar all-black look but with a long-sleeve shirt and pleated skirt. In the final video, Lavigne took things more casual with a long-sleeve black crop top and light wash skinny jeans.

Fans quickly jumped in the comments section of the singer's video, showing devotion to their "TikTok queen" and admiring her for enjoying life.

"She’s having so much fun on this app," someone commented, while adding three laughing emojis.

"Omg. So glad you’re back and feeling better! Rock on," shared one fan.

"Absolutely in love with her," another chimed in, along with a heart eye emoji.

"Guess that card makes things not so ... complicated," someone quipped.

"I think your new fav colour is orange, I can't tell," one person joked.

"One of my favourite artists, and I'm glad I came across this on my TikTok feed. I'm a truck driver now, but still a skater dude. Love the jams," a fan replied.

