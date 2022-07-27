Avril Lavigne is 'serving looks' in new pics wearing black and orange hoodie: 'Icon'

Avril Lavigne just wrapped up her Canadian "Bite Me" tour and is currently touring the United States with Machine Gun Kelly. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

Avril Lavigne is owning the colour orange.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos of herself wearing a hoodie from her official merchandise. The "When You're Gone" and "Sk8er Boi" singer showed off the black and orange split hoodie which featured a dripping heart logo on the centre, pairing it with fishnet leggings and black studded knee-high boots. Photographed by Nathan James, Lavigne rocked her signature black smoky eye, heavy eyelashes and sleek straightened hair.

Fans and fellow artists filled Lavigne's posts with comments of love for the star and her beauty, with some congratulating the "Girlfriend" singer on her recent MTV Video Music Awards nominations.

"Serving looks," replied Toronto rock band The Beaches.

"Absolutely stunning," wrote her fiancé Mod Sun.

"Orange is the new black," one fan raved, while adding an orange heart emoji.

"Omg what a wonderful woman," another shared.

"You are too amazing!" someone added.

"Beautiful," one person commented, while adding a flame emoji. "And I love this hoodie. Think I might wear mine today!"

Even though Lavigne has been touring the United States with Machine Gun Kelly, she hasn't been shy about posting her punk-heavy looks on social media.

In another recent Instagram post, the "Bite Me" and "Nobody's Home" singer stunned while wearing a white retro Vivienne Westwood corset and black pleated skirt.

"'I don’t ever wanna fall when I’m this high,'" Lavigne captioned the series of photos, quoting the song "ay!" by Machine Gun Kelly and Lil Wayne.

Fans loved the Lavigne's outfit, sharing comments that raved about her "breathtaking" appearance.

"Your makeup and this outfit is fire," one fan wrote.

"I'm speechless," another shared.

"Always, always gorgeous," someone added.

"My goddess," read one comment.

"Finally some Westwood stuff," commented another fan, who added three red heart emojis. "So pretty!"

