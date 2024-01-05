Advertisement
DEAL ALERT:

Canadian Tire just dropped 1000s of deals — these are the best ones

Score up to 65% off kitchen essentials, snow blowers and more.

Awards season kicks off in Palm Springs – see the 10 best dressed stars

Amy de Klerk
·2 min read
palm springs international film festival
10 best dressed at the Palm Springs Film FestivalGetty Images

The 2023 award season is officially underway with the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala taking place on Thursday evening, and the Golden Globes scheduled for Sunday. Last night's event honoured the likes of Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan, and certainly drummed up lots of excitement for what we can expect on the red carpet over the next few months.

Both Mulligan and Margot Robbie looked impossibly elegant in ladylike Balmain, while Meryl Steep, America Ferrera and Kirsten Dunst proved the power of the Little Black Dress. Meanwhile, we saw a pop of colour from Sandra Oh, some sequins from Greta Gerwig and a lesson in grown-up naked dressing from Eva Longoria.

Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Margot Robbie in Balmain

Continuing her love of all things Barbie, Margot Robbie looked amazing in an Eighties-inspired, pink, polka-dot mini dress from Balmain with matching polka-dot heels.

margot robbie
Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Balmain

Also wearing Balmain was Carey Mulligan, who chose a black-and-blue corseted design with a peplum hem and a long skirt. She accessorised with a pearl necklace and pointy pumps.

carey mulligan
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep was the picture of elegance in a floaty black gown, which she paired with statement gold heels and jewellery.

meryl streep
Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

America Ferrera in Lela Rose

America Ferrera also opted for a sleeved black gown. Her dress was courtesy of Lela rose and featured a dramatic slit up the leg and brooch detail.

america ferrera
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Ashi Studio

Eva Longoria wore a very romantic take on the naked dress in a lace Ashi Studio design with a nude bodysuit underneath.

eva longoria
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst chose a simple black gown for the occasion, which featured a dramatic open back.

kirsten dunst
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone wore a silky two-piece for her first major award show of the season. The shirt and trousers were teamed with a a monochrome kimono, all by Louis Vuitton.

emma stone
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

We loved the silhouette of Greta Gerwig's sequin dress with an exaggerated skirt. She styled the look with a choker and strappy sandals.

greta gerwig
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Lily Gladstone in Rodarte

Lily Gladstone kicked off her red-carpet season in style. She wore a green sequinned gown by Rodarte with a strapless neckline and a peplum detail.

lily gladstone
Jerod Harris - Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera

Sandra Oh wore the colour of the season in a bright red gown by Carolina Herrera with bow detail.

sandra oh
VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

You Might Also Like