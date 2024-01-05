Awards season kicks off in Palm Springs – see the 10 best dressed stars

Getty Images

The 2023 award season is officially underway with the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala taking place on Thursday evening, and the Golden Globes scheduled for Sunday. Last night's event honoured the likes of Emma Stone and Carey Mulligan, and certainly drummed up lots of excitement for what we can expect on the red carpet over the next few months.

Both Mulligan and Margot Robbie looked impossibly elegant in ladylike Balmain, while Meryl Steep, America Ferrera and Kirsten Dunst proved the power of the Little Black Dress. Meanwhile, we saw a pop of colour from Sandra Oh, some sequins from Greta Gerwig and a lesson in grown-up naked dressing from Eva Longoria.

Below, we round up our 10 favourite looks from the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala.

Margot Robbie in Balmain

Continuing her love of all things Barbie, Margot Robbie looked amazing in an Eighties-inspired, pink, polka-dot mini dress from Balmain with matching polka-dot heels.

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Balmain

Also wearing Balmain was Carey Mulligan, who chose a black-and-blue corseted design with a peplum hem and a long skirt. She accessorised with a pearl necklace and pointy pumps.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep was the picture of elegance in a floaty black gown, which she paired with statement gold heels and jewellery.

Frazer Harrison - Getty Images

America Ferrera in Lela Rose

America Ferrera also opted for a sleeved black gown. Her dress was courtesy of Lela rose and featured a dramatic slit up the leg and brooch detail.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Eva Longoria in Ashi Studio

Eva Longoria wore a very romantic take on the naked dress in a lace Ashi Studio design with a nude bodysuit underneath.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst chose a simple black gown for the occasion, which featured a dramatic open back.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Emma Stone wore a silky two-piece for her first major award show of the season. The shirt and trousers were teamed with a a monochrome kimono, all by Louis Vuitton.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

We loved the silhouette of Greta Gerwig's sequin dress with an exaggerated skirt. She styled the look with a choker and strappy sandals.

Story continues

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

Lily Gladstone in Rodarte

Lily Gladstone kicked off her red-carpet season in style. She wore a green sequinned gown by Rodarte with a strapless neckline and a peplum detail.

Jerod Harris - Getty Images

Sandra Oh in Carolina Herrera

Sandra Oh wore the colour of the season in a bright red gown by Carolina Herrera with bow detail.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

You Might Also Like