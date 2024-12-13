B.C. NDP government, Greens forge confidence agreement with 'shared priorities'

Brenna Owen
·3 min read

VANCOUVER — A confidence agreement between British Columbia's New Democrats and the provincial Green Party stabilizes David Eby’s bare-majority government, while putting Green election promises on the legislative agenda.

The agreement announced Friday outlines the basis on which the Greens' two-member caucus will provide confidence to Eby's party, which won election with 47 seats in B.C.'s 93-seat legislature in October's provincial election.

The deal features key elements of the Greens' election platform, including a commitment to growing a community health centre model for primary care and expanding public coverage of psychology services at a cost of $50 million.

Deputy premier Niki Sharma said the framework focuses on areas of agreement between the two parties, while recognizing their positions won't always align.

The balance struck is "a way to keep government stable for four years ... without erasing the distinct identity that we both have as political parties," she said Friday.

The seven-page agreement says the house leaders of the NDP and the Greens "agree to establish a relationship of trust based on good faith and no surprises."

While set to last four years, it is subject to annual agreement at each parties discretion.

It was important to the Greens throughout the negotiations to be able to disagree with government positions, Sharma told a news conference.

"I know that we'll have differences of opinions moving forward, but the fact that we can show a pathway where two political parties in a time of great polarization can come together for British Columbians, I think is a profound thing."

The October election saw two new Green members win seats, lawyer Rob Botterell, representing Saanich North and the Islands, and geological engineer Jeremy Valeriote in West Vancouver-Sea to Sky, while the B.C. Conservatives won 44 seats.

B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad said after the election that he would work to bring the NDP government down if it continues with its "destructive policies."

When he was asked about the agreement on Friday, Rustad said he has always assumed the Greens would back the NDP.

Eby is "fooling himself" if he thinks having the support of the Green Party is going to make it easier to pass legislation, Rustad said in an interview.

"We are going to make it very difficult for him to move anything through the legislature that is continuing the destruction of British Columbia," he said.

"A week can be a long time in politics, so we'll see what January brings. I don't want to say anything further at this point."

The stability of Eby's government had appeared shakier earlier this month when New Democrat Grace Lore announced she was temporarily stepping away due to a cancer diagnosis, though she said she intended to participate in important votes.

Eby said in a statement Friday that the agreement with the Greens will "strengthen the stability of government and help deliver on the priorities of British Columbians."

While his party and the Greens are distinct and won't always agree, the premier said they have "many shared values."

He said the deal sets out specific areas of action they will work together on, including health care, affordable housing, creating livable communities and growing a strong, sustainable economy.

"We will continue to work with all MLAs who want to make the legislature work for people," Eby said.

Additional policy commitments outlined in the deal that reflect the Green platform include expanding access to housing aid for elderly renters and building 30,000 more units of non-market housing than the government had pledged.

The agreement also commits to a review of B.C.'s forests to "address concerns around sustainability, jobs, environmental protection an the future of the industry."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2024.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • ‘Don’t Touch Me!’: CNN Analyst Awkwardly Tells Guest to Back Off on Air

    A CNN roundtable discussion got a little tense Thursday as one panelist told another to stop touching him on air. The awkward exchange took place between Republican strategist Scott Jennings and Bakari Sellers—a former Democratic member of the South Carolina House of Representatives—as they discussed inflation.

  • Ontario mulls U.S. booze ban as Trump brushes off Ford's threat to cut electricity

    OTTAWA — Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump is brushing off Ontario's threat to restrict electricity exports in retaliation for sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods, as the province floats the idea of effectively barring sales of American alcohol.

  • Fox News host floats idea Trump could expand America through a land purchase

    The suggestions comes as Donald Trump has been trolling Canada about becoming a U.S. state

  • Xi’s RSVP is a snub to Trump, but the inauguration invite is still a big deal

    Imagine the scene, at noon, on January 20, on the west front of the US Capitol.

  • Trudeau's comments on Kamala Harris 'not helpful,' premiers say, as Musk blasts PM

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's comments likening Kamala Harris's election loss to an attack on women's rights and progress earned him criticism from the country's premiers and from American billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday.

  • Gingrich: Xi attending Trump inauguration would be ‘signal to the planet’

    Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) responded to President-elect Trump’s invitation to Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend Inauguration Day in January, saying his acceptance would send a global “signal.” “Look, I think Trump believes in constant offense, constant momentum, keeping things going forward,” Gingrich told Fox New’s Jesse Watters in an interview Wednesday. “I…

  • Ford threatens to cut off Ontario's energy supply to U.S. if Trump follows through on tariffs

    Premier Doug Ford says Ontario could cut off energy to the U.S. if president-elect Donald Trump makes good on a threat to impose steep tariffs on Canadian goods.Ford told reporters at Queen's Park that federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will put together a list of items upon which Canada could impose retaliatory tariffs and so will the Ontario government."We will go to the full extent depending how far this goes. We will go to the extent of cutting off their energy, going down to Michiga

  • Fears mount for Syria’s minorities as video emerges showing rebel fighters executing suspects

    Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of the Sunni Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), has become Syria’s new strongman, replacing the Alawite regime of Bashar al-Assad. Once a partner of al Qaeda, Jolani now speaks the language of tolerance and openness towards Syria’s ethnic and religious minorities. He has told his fighters to refrain from extrajudicial violence, but videos emerging on social media suggest that not all of his fighters are following his directive, raising concerns among members

  • Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Luxembourg

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was injured on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday. Pelosi, 84, was the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus. "While traveling with a bipartisan Congressional delegation in Luxembourg to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge, Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation," Pelosi spokesperson Ian Krager said in a statement.

  • Senate Democrats livid with exiting Sinema, Manchin: ‘Pathetic’

    Senate Democrats were livid after Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.), two longtime members of their caucus, voted Wednesday to block President Biden’s nominee, Lauren McFerran, to serve another five-year term on the National Labor Relations Board. Senate Democrats blasted their votes to sink Biden’s nominee and hand Republicans a major victory as…

  • Critics Slam Time's 'Person Of The Year' Award For Donald Trump

    Commenters also damningly recalled a brutal previous recipient of the title.

  • Adam Kinzinger Shares Why He Thinks Trump Threatened To Go After Jan. 6 Panel Members

    Kinzinger was one of two GOP lawmakers who sat on the now-defunct committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

  • Assad's final hours in Syria: Deception, despair and flight

    Bashar al-Assad confided in almost no one about his plans to flee Syria as his reign collapsed. Hours before he escaped for Moscow, Assad assured a meeting of about 30 army and security chiefs at the defence ministry on Saturday that Russian military support was on its way and urged ground forces to hold out, according to a commander who was present and requested anonymity to speak about the briefing. Assad told his presidential office manager on Saturday when he finished work he was going home but instead headed to the airport, according to an aide in his inner circle.

  • Massad Boulos, hailed as a billionaire lawyer advising Trump on Middle East policy, probably isn't a lawyer or a billionaire

    Massad Boulos, widely reported as a billionaire lawyer, runs a $865,000 Nigerian truck dealership and lacks legal credentials, records show.

  • Whining Elon Musk Squeals That the SEC Is Investigating Him Again

    Elon Musk has demanded to know if President Joe Biden is targeting him after reigniting his bitter feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The billionaire Trump confidante has accused the SEC of harassing him for over six years and suggested the campaign against him was politically motivated. He posted a letter on his X social media platform revealing that the SEC has reopened an investigation into his brain-chip startup Neuralink.

  • ‘The View’s’ Ana Navarro Scolds Joy Behar for NSFW Trump Joke

    Joy Behar earned herself a scolding from co-host Ana Navarro on Friday’s The View when she made a NSFW quip about Donald Trump’s comment that it’s “hard to bring things down when they’re up,” while discussing his campaign promises on cost of groceries with Time magazine. “I think it’s the other way around too,” Behar said with a wink during the show’s first segment, prompting smirks and grimaces from her co-hosts. In case the audience didn’t catch the joke, she doubled down, “It’s very hard—very

  • Mitch McConnell Says Trump Win Puts Americans In A 'Very Dangerous World'

    The GOP's outgoing Senate leader said he plans to spend his final two years in office pushing back against the Trump-fueled isolationism within his party.

  • Time Undercuts Trump Interview With 2,300-Word Fact Check

    Time magazine contested Donald Trump’s claims about undocumented immigrants, a link between vaccines and autism, and gender-transition regret in a sprawling fact-check published alongside its Person of the Year interview. The president-elect was awarded the magazine’s Person of the Year title—which has gone to influential figures as disparate as Taylor Swift and Joseph Stalin—for the second time, having also won it in 2016. Trump proudly attended the award ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange

  • GOP Never Trumper Mocks Kevin McCarthy's Trump Support To His Face

    “Donald Trump lied about an election being stolen and ... you’re the one who went down and resurrected him,” Sarah Longwell told the former House speaker.

  • Russia is sending 4 ships to its bases in Syria to evacuate weapons, Ukraine intelligence says

    Russia is deploying four of its ships to evacuate weapons and equipment from its bases in Syria, per Ukraine's main intelligence directorate.