What is a baby loss certificate and how do I apply for one?

Bereaved parents can now apply for a baby loss certificate no matter how long ago they experienced their loss. (Getty images)

Parents who have experienced pregnancy loss will be able to apply for a certificate of loss to formally recognise the loss of their child, no matter how long ago it occurred.

The government first launched the baby loss certificate scheme in February, but it was limited to only those who had had a pregnancy loss or miscarriage since September 2018.

However, the cut-off date has now been extended to anyone who lost their baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy, or 28 weeks if the loss was before October 1992.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, which announced the change, more than 50,000 people have already received certificates under the free scheme.

Kate Davies, associate director of information and support at pregnancy and baby charity Tommy’s, said the removal of the cut-off date will help "parents who have struggled for decades with the grief of losing a baby but whose bereavement has never been properly acknowledged".

"We know the scheme has already made a difference to thousands of people who have experienced pregnancy loss since 2018 and who might previously have felt their babies were forgotten in the world," she added in a statement.

Thousands of parents have already received a baby loss certificate, after the scheme first launched in February 2024. (Getty Images)

The update to the scheme marks Baby Loss Awareness Week, which takes place each year from 9 to 15 October.

Who is eligible to apply for a baby loss certificate?

In order to access a certificate, applicants must:

Be at least 16 years old

Be one of the baby’s parents or surrogate

Live in England

Have been living in England at the time of the loss

Bereaved parents in Scotland can apply to have their baby loss recorded in the Memorial Book of Pregnancy and Baby Loss Prior to 24 Weeks. They will receive a commemorative certificate of their entry.

Campaigners are still working to make the certificates available to parents in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Where do I apply for a baby loss certificate?

You can visit the government website to request a baby loss certificate, which is free and optional.

To submit your application, you will need:

Your NHS number or postcode registered with your GP

The mobile phone number or email address registered with your GP

Permission from the other parent and their email address, if you want their name on the certificate

You do not need medical notes or medical proof to apply.

What kind of loss does the certificate cover?

The certificate covers every type of loss that occurred before 24 weeks, according to Tommy’s.

This includes early, late or missed miscarriages; chemical pregnancy loss following an embryo transfer; a termination for medical reasons; molar pregnancy; extremely premature birth; and ectopic pregnancy.

If you have had a loss after 24 weeks, you will need to register a stillbirth instead.

If you have had multiple losses, you can have them all recognised but you will need to apply for separate certificates for each one. Each certificate recognises an individual baby.

